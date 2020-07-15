MBC this year unlikely

By
|
Posted on Jul 16 2020

Tag:
Share

In this 2016 file photo, the CNMI’s Peter Lieto delivers a pitch during the top of the seventh inning of their game against Guam in the Inaugural Micronesian Baseball Classic at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Ballfield. (Saipan Tribune)

The 4th Micronesian Baseball Classic is unlikely to be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saipan Baseball League official Tony Rogolifoi said that this year’s MBC was supposed to take place this month in Pohnpei, but obviously the competition had to be postponed with COVID-19 still a threat in the region.

Rogolifoi added that MBC may not be held this year due to the uncertainties that the pandemic has created and they have to discuss the new schedule with the participating countries and the Baseball Confederation Oceania, which oversees competition for 14 nations, including the CNMI, Palau, Guam, and the Federated States of Micronesia.

The inaugural MBC took place on Saipan in 2016 with the CNMI All-Stars pulling off a thrilling 15-14 victory over Guam after an extra inning. Then in 2017, Palau was slated to host the second edition of the regional tournament, but Guam had to step in, as the former had issues with its facilities. Guam went on to take the 2017 crown after dominating Palau in the finals, 11-1, and the former made it back-to-back after topping the CNMI in the title game of the third MBC, 8-3, held early this year.

No MBC was held in 2018 because teams competed in the Micronesian Games in Yap, while the third edition was originally slated for Oct. 2019, but was moved to January this year due to scheduling challenges among the participating teams.

Meanwhile, Rogolifoi said that local baseball will continue be on a wait-and-see mode.

“We will wait until the government says it’s all clear. Baseball is a team and contact sports so we don’t want to put our players and officials at risk. As soon as we get clearance from authorities, we will make plans and announcements regarding tournaments and other activities,” Rogolifoi said.

He added that they will get in touch with World Baseball Softball Confederation and Baseball Confederation Oceania for guidelines on resumption of games once this pandemic is over.

“I know people are excited to get back to the field, but we need to stay put for everyone’s safety,” the SBL official added.

The last time CNMI players swung their bats was late January when the Commonwealth bets saw action in the World Baseball Softball Confederation 15-Under Oceania Qualifier in Guam. The visiting squad lost all its six matches, bowing to Guam and New Zealand.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

Rogolifoi taps young NMI squad for MBC

Posted On Nov 09 2017
, By

Guam all set to host 2017 MBC

Posted On Jul 26 2017
, By
0

Micronesian Baseball Classic moved to Guam

Posted On Jul 20 2017
, By
0

CNMI vs Kosrae in MBC opener

Posted On Jun 24 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - July 15, 2020

Posted On Jul 15 2020

Community Briefs - July 3, 2020

Posted On Jul 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 19, 2020

Posted On Jun 19 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 16, 2020, 2:42 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
33°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 63%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 5:55 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune