McDonald sweeps 100m, 400m, softball throw

Saipan Community School’s Patrick McDonald swept the boys 12U 100m, 400m, and softball throw as the qualifiers for the 2021 Public School System All Schools Track and Field Championship continued yesterday at the Oleai Track and Field.

The fifth grader was the first to cross the finish line in the 100m with a time of 16:78. He was followed by William S. Reyes Elementary School’s Ioane Camacho and Oleai Elementary School’s Mark Dolotina with times of 17:48 and 19:25, respectively.

In the 400m, the 10-year-old barely beat out challengers from the home of the Kingfishers and Turtles with a time of 01:32. WSR’s Camacho was second with a time of 01:35, while OES’ Dolotina rounded out the Top 3 with a time of 01:41.

McDonald won the 12U softball throw with a hurl of 17.4m. The only other participant in the event in the age group was WSR’s Gabriel Oikang who threw at a distance of 13m.

SCS track team assistant coach Taylor Nowicki said McDonald is just reaping the fruits of his training after winning all three events he competed in yesterday.

“Patrick has been working hard and his training proved to be successful in today’s meet,” she said.

While McDonald went 3/3 in the boys 12U, WSR won 2/2 in the 9U running events with Turtles Jiro Quindoza and Landin Reyes winning the 100m and 400m, respectively.

Quindoza topped the 100m with a time of 18:21 with a pair of Tsunamis—Joshua McDonald (18:49) and Ryan Jun (18:78)—at his coattails.

Reyes, for his part, was without peer in the 400m as he cut the tape in 01:33:47. He was followed by SCS’ Andre Guerrero (01:37:13) and WSR’s Marq Hernandez (01:43:66). The lone participant in the boys 9U 1,500m was SCS’ Guerrero and he completed the course in 08:11.

OES’ Liam Sablan topped the 9U softball throw with a heave of 19.2, followed by WSR’s Julius Javier and SCS’ Lennox Sablan with throws of 17.35m and 15.2m, respectively.

WSR track coach Marlon Cabrera commended his boys for giving a good account of themselves despite limited training.

“I think they did well! With only less than a week of practice or more like few days because of the schedule with their classes. All I tell them every race is finish strong and finish the race!”

He also egged everyone on to go out and exercise as much as they can. “Really just need all the kids to come out and stay active! Instead of only staying in the house and not getting any exercise in.”

The Public School System All Schools Track and Field Championship is being held in coordination with Northern Marianas Athletics.