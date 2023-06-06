McDonald’s sponsors Oceania Cup with $1K donation 

By
|
Posted on Jun 07 2023
Share

Robin Sapong, right, Oceania Athletics Local Organizing Committee; Ramon Tebuteb, left, Oceania Athletics Local Organizing Committee; and Marcia Erra Ayuyu, center, vice president and owner/operator of McDonald’s Guam and Saipan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

McDonald’s of Saipan proudly announces its sponsorship of the highly anticipated Oceania Cup and Oceania Masters Athletics Championship.

With a generous donation of $1,000, McDonald’s reaffirms its dedication to promoting sports and fostering a spirit of healthy competition among athletes.

The prestigious sporting event is scheduled to take place from June 22 to 26, 2023, at the Oleai Track and Field on Saipan expecting athletes from across Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia to gather, creating a vibrant and diverse atmosphere celebrating the region’s rich athletic talent and cultural heritage.

As an Event Sponsor, McDonald’s recognizes the importance of supporting initiatives that promote physical fitness, sportsmanship, and unity.

By aligning with the Oceania Cup and Oceania Masters Athletics Championship, McDonald’s aims to inspire athletes of all ages to pursue their sporting dreams and achieve their highest potential.

“The Oceania Cup and Oceania Masters Athletics Championship will bring communities together and create lasting positive impacts. This sponsorship shows our commitment to the development of youth, amateur, and master athletics in the region.” said Joe Ayuyu Jr., vice president of McDonald’s Guam and Saipan.

The Oceania Cup and Oceania Masters Athletics Championship will showcase a diverse range of track and field events, including sprints, jumps, throws, and relays, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and dedication.

With over 150 athletes anticipated to participate, the championship promises an exciting and competitive atmosphere for both participants and spectators.

For more information about McDonald’s of Saipan and its community initiatives, visit www.mcdonaldsguamandsaipan.com.

McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan McDonald’s of Guam & Saipan, locally owned by Jose & Marcia Ayuyu, is the leading food service restaurant chain in the Mariana Islands.

McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan have served the local communities for over 50 years on Guam and 30 years on Saipan and remains one of the island’s largest employers. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

pin

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2023

Posted On Jun 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 5, 2023

Posted On Jun 05 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 7, 2023, 1:37 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 41°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune