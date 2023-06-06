McDonald’s sponsors Oceania Cup with $1K donation 

Share











McDonald’s of Saipan proudly announces its sponsorship of the highly anticipated Oceania Cup and Oceania Masters Athletics Championship.

With a generous donation of $1,000, McDonald’s reaffirms its dedication to promoting sports and fostering a spirit of healthy competition among athletes.

The prestigious sporting event is scheduled to take place from June 22 to 26, 2023, at the Oleai Track and Field on Saipan expecting athletes from across Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia to gather, creating a vibrant and diverse atmosphere celebrating the region’s rich athletic talent and cultural heritage.

As an Event Sponsor, McDonald’s recognizes the importance of supporting initiatives that promote physical fitness, sportsmanship, and unity.

By aligning with the Oceania Cup and Oceania Masters Athletics Championship, McDonald’s aims to inspire athletes of all ages to pursue their sporting dreams and achieve their highest potential.

“The Oceania Cup and Oceania Masters Athletics Championship will bring communities together and create lasting positive impacts. This sponsorship shows our commitment to the development of youth, amateur, and master athletics in the region.” said Joe Ayuyu Jr., vice president of McDonald’s Guam and Saipan.

The Oceania Cup and Oceania Masters Athletics Championship will showcase a diverse range of track and field events, including sprints, jumps, throws, and relays, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and dedication.

With over 150 athletes anticipated to participate, the championship promises an exciting and competitive atmosphere for both participants and spectators.

