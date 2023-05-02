MCS Early Bird deadline is this Friday

Share











Community members are reminded that Mount Carmel School’s Early Bird Special deadline is this Friday, May 5, 2023. After the deadline, families will still be able to avail of the extended deadline with adjusted rates. By June 1, 2023, regular registration rates will apply.

Mount Carmel School’s Early Bird Special is a program dedicated to helping families more affordably secure their student’s seats for the upcoming school year with multiple opportunities to save money. In an effort to support families, Mount Carmel School is committed to offering as many financial aid and scholarship opportunities for the upcoming school year. Families with more than one child can also avail of tuition discounts for the 2023 – 2024 school year.

The annual Early Bird registration discount is as follows: For grades K4 – K5 registration is $75 per student (normally $100). For students in K5, the registration discount is $100 (normally $150). For students in grades first through twelfth, the registration fee is $200 per student (normally $400).

Mount Carmel School will also begin accepting online applications for financial aid between May 5 and May 31, 2023. Students may apply for one of three types of aid available: $750 for an academic scholarship, $750 for an extracurricular scholarship, or $750 in financial aid.

The financial aid and scholarship application deadline is May 31, 2023, at 5pm. Only online applications will be accepted. Final award decisions will be announced by June 30, 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.mountcarmelsaipan.com/early-bird-special. (MCS)