MCS Early Bird deadline is this Friday

By
|
Posted on May 03 2023
Share

Community members are reminded that Mount Carmel School’s Early Bird Special deadline is this Friday, May 5, 2023. After the deadline, families will still be able to avail of the extended deadline with adjusted rates. By June 1, 2023, regular registration rates will apply. 

Mount Carmel School’s Early Bird Special is a program dedicated to helping families more affordably secure their student’s seats for the upcoming school year with multiple opportunities to save money. In an effort to support families, Mount Carmel School is committed to offering as many financial aid and scholarship opportunities for the upcoming school year. Families with more than one child can also avail of tuition discounts for the 2023 – 2024 school year. 

The annual Early Bird registration discount is as follows: For grades K4 – K5 registration is $75 per student (normally $100). For students in K5, the registration discount is $100 (normally $150). For students in grades first through twelfth, the registration fee is $200 per student (normally $400). 

Mount Carmel School will also begin accepting online applications for financial aid between May 5 and May 31, 2023. Students may apply for one of three types of aid available: $750 for an academic scholarship, $750 for an extracurricular scholarship, or $750 in financial aid.

The financial aid and scholarship application deadline is May 31, 2023, at 5pm. Only online applications will be accepted. Final award decisions will be announced by June 30, 2023. 

For more information, visit https://www.mountcarmelsaipan.com/early-bird-special. (MCS)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the idea of elected members of the Public Utilities Commission that will regulate all utility agencies in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 3, 2023, 10:01 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:53 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune