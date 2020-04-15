MCS hosts region’s first TED-Ed Student Talks

By
|
Posted on Apr 16 2020

Tag:
Share

A screenshot of Mount Carmel School’s TED-Ed Club president Larry Cruz and his talk, “Healing Toxic Masculinity,” is one of the TED-Ed Student Talks featured in the region’s first ever TED-style talks, hosted by Mount Carmel School. (MCS)

Tonight, Mount Carmel School’s TED-Ed Club will host the region’s first ever TED-Ed Student Talks. The talks will be streamed at 7pm online via the school’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and will feature a number of students delivering TED-style talks on topics and ideas that they have been working on all school year.

The talks were originally scheduled to be presented to a live audience, but due to mitigation and containment efforts for COVID-19, the event was cancelled. However, over the past month, the school’s TED-Ed Club members explored how they could proceed with the talks by bringing them online. Working from their homes, students refined their talks, assembled their slides, and recorded themselves delivering their talks, all of which have been edited for online streaming.

Completing the talks was important to the club members. According to TED-Ed Club president and sophomore student Larry Cruz, “these talks allow us to share our thoughts and ideas to an audience unconfined to the walls of a classroom.

“We are more than grateful to be provided with this opportunity that most students are not given. For the past few weeks we developed our speeches and practiced our talks which is why it’s important that we present these ideas because these are ideas worth spreading,” he added.

School president and TED-Ed Club adviser Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero is very proud of the students for all their hard work. “Despite all the challenges of the current COVID-19 situation, these students pushed through to put together some very thought-provoking talks,” he said. “This is proof that learning and thinking and growing do not need to stop during this crisis. In fact, now, more than ever, we need to encourage our kids to engage in this kind of critical inquiry and expression.”

The TED-Ed Student Talks will be streamed free of charge at 7pm tonight on either of the following platforms:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mtcarmelcnmi

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/MountCarmelSchool

After the stream, all talks will be uploaded to TED’s world-renowned site for sharing great ideas. Authorized and supported by TED-Ed, the MCS TED-Ed Club is open to all grade levels and aims to support students and teachers who wish to discuss, debate, and explore ideas. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

MCS students return to school online

Posted On Apr 06 2020
, By
0

MCS extends early bird registration from March to May

Posted On Mar 30 2020
, By
0

MCS transitions to online learning

Posted On Mar 30 2020
, By
0

MCS to resume face-to-face classes on March 30

Posted On Mar 20 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Community Briefs - April 10, 2020

Posted On Apr 10 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 16, 2020, 4:19 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 60%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune