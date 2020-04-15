MCS hosts region’s first TED-Ed Student Talks

Share







Tonight, Mount Carmel School’s TED-Ed Club will host the region’s first ever TED-Ed Student Talks. The talks will be streamed at 7pm online via the school’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and will feature a number of students delivering TED-style talks on topics and ideas that they have been working on all school year.

The talks were originally scheduled to be presented to a live audience, but due to mitigation and containment efforts for COVID-19, the event was cancelled. However, over the past month, the school’s TED-Ed Club members explored how they could proceed with the talks by bringing them online. Working from their homes, students refined their talks, assembled their slides, and recorded themselves delivering their talks, all of which have been edited for online streaming.

Completing the talks was important to the club members. According to TED-Ed Club president and sophomore student Larry Cruz, “these talks allow us to share our thoughts and ideas to an audience unconfined to the walls of a classroom.

“We are more than grateful to be provided with this opportunity that most students are not given. For the past few weeks we developed our speeches and practiced our talks which is why it’s important that we present these ideas because these are ideas worth spreading,” he added.

School president and TED-Ed Club adviser Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero is very proud of the students for all their hard work. “Despite all the challenges of the current COVID-19 situation, these students pushed through to put together some very thought-provoking talks,” he said. “This is proof that learning and thinking and growing do not need to stop during this crisis. In fact, now, more than ever, we need to encourage our kids to engage in this kind of critical inquiry and expression.”

The TED-Ed Student Talks will be streamed free of charge at 7pm tonight on either of the following platforms:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mtcarmelcnmi

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/MountCarmelSchool

After the stream, all talks will be uploaded to TED’s world-renowned site for sharing great ideas. Authorized and supported by TED-Ed, the MCS TED-Ed Club is open to all grade levels and aims to support students and teachers who wish to discuss, debate, and explore ideas. (PR)