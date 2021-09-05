MCS provides student leadership training

Mount Carmel School student leaders in grades seventh through 12th participated in the various sessions with topics focused on student leadership and planning. In the photo, students are praying before their session focused on mission, vision, and policies and procedures. (MCS)

With the CNMI now at Level Green (the safest level in the five-level community vulnerability scale) Mount Carmel School has reinstated student events and activities, including the recent Student Leadership Retreat. The purpose of the retreat is to serve as a professional development for elected student leaders as they prepare for student engagement activities throughout the school year.

The retreat was held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Mount Carmel School’s Maturana Building. The retreat was made available for all student leaders in grades seventh through 12th.

During the retreat, students were provided with various sessions that would prepare them to lead their peers this school year. The topics covered include mission and vision, policies and procedures, student leadership, mental wellness, marketing, fundraising, photography, and planning student activities.

Mount Carmel School’s Student Council president Kyla Cabrera shared the significance of hosting the retreat and commented on the pandemic’s effects on students’ mental wellness, learning, and engagement. “Throughout the summer, my team and I reached out to many students asking what they felt was most important to change. Ultimately, the No. 1 response was to have student activities back and to address the effects on student’s mental wellness during this pandemic. We are thankful for the school’s support in our efforts by facilitating this event.”

Acting school president Frances Taimanao commended the student council for their proactive and energy to assist their peers. “Since June of this year, our STUCO officers have been proactive about meeting the needs of our students. While one gap year of suspending student events might not seem long, we recognize the effects this pandemic has had on student learning and behavior. At MCS, we believe that if we can safely facilitate student activities we can provide our students with a more holistic education and experience.”

The first day of classes for MCS was last Aug. 12, 2021, and Mount Carmel School since then has reinstated the annual Parent Orientation, the Activities Fair, and the Student Leadership Retreat. Upcoming events include Cultural Day, the Thanksgiving Fiesta, Christmas Show, and more throughout the school year.  For more information, visit www.mountcarmelsaipan.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

