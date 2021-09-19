Medicaid ‘fiscal cliff’ averted

We still need to fight for the FMAP—Muña
By
|
Posted on Sep 20 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) announced Saturday that the federal government will allocate $64 million for the CNMI’s Medicaid program in fiscal year 2022, averting a looming “fiscal cliff” that would have meant a loss of $55.1 million for the CNMI’s Medicaid program come Oct. 1, 2021.

“We have been working with the Biden administration for months on this issue,” Sablan said in a press statement last Saturday. “We asked the President to make a commitment to Medicaid for the insular areas in his 2022 budget proposal; and he did. I am very grateful to his support and to my former House colleague, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, for this week’s decision to permanently increase funding.”

Next up for the CNMI is to push for a longer-term solution for the CNMI and other U.S. territories’ Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, or FMAP, according to Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña yesterday.

The FMAP determines the percentage of Medicaid expenses that the federal government will reimburse a U.S. state or territory for, with the remainder being paid for by a state or U.S. territory’s local government.

Muña wrote last week an opinion piece for Washington, D.C.-based publication The Hill. In it, she cited that FMAP is capped at 55% by law for U.S. territories and that legislation to increase these caps frequently expires. Muña had pointed out that no such federal Medicaid percentage cap exists for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and called for a permanent solution to the issue.

When asked for thoughts and comments regarding Sablan’s announcement, Muña Sunday said that FMAP still needs to be addressed, as CHCC needs proper reimbursement from the federal government to support its expanded services.

“The FMAP still needs to be addressed. Since CHCC expanded services, we’re generating close to $50 million in Medicaid expenses. Without addressing the FMAP, we will only be reimbursed about $27 million—that’s about $13 million less than what would have been received if the FMAP was addressed, [and] that still means we need to analyze how we can continue the expanded services without appropriate reimbursement,” said Muña.

She pointed out that the number of CNMI residents struggling to pay their medical bills is on the rise. With CHCC being a safety net provider—which means it is not allowed to deny anyone medical services—a lack of proper reimbursement toward the CNMI’s Medicaid program creates further challenges and complications for CHCC.

“Every year, we’re seeing an increase in CNMI residents struggling to pay for their health care. As a safety net provider, we can’t deny services to these individuals, and Medicaid was keeping the lights on at the hospital and bringing these much-needed services to them. The loss of $13 million is a significant challenge for the CHCC and the Medicaid program. …FMAP allows us to maintain services. We still need to fight for the FMAP,” Muña added.

The CNMI got $62.3 million for Medicaid in fiscal year 2021. Without the federal government’s intervention, that would have dropped to $7.2 million in fiscal year 2022.

U.S. Public Law 116-9 gave the Biden administration the basis for its decision last week to apply a statutory inflation factor to the current amount and award the Marianas with $64 million beginning Oct. 1 and to use $64 million as the basis for calculating future year increases.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

Kilili: No Medicaid ‘cliff’ for Marianas

Posted On Sep 18 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘We are change makers’

Posted On Sep 16 2021

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 20, 2021, 9:26 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:15 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune