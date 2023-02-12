Medicaid unwinding COVID-19 public health emergency

Share











The Commonwealth Medicaid Agency would like to inform the community and its members that the Medicaid Program will be re-determining eligibility for individuals whose coverage expired in March 2020 but was continuously covered throughout the duration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

On Dec. 29, 2022, President Biden signed into law U.S. Public Law 117-328, Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023. In the provision related to the COVID-19 PHE, CAA, 2023 the continuous enrollment requirement is set to expire on March 31, 2023. The Commonwealth Medicaid Agency is encouraging all members covered under the COVID-19 PHE continuous coverage to submit an application to be re-determined to avoid losing coverage after April 1, 2023.

In addition, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has declared that COVID-19 PHE ends on May 11, 2023. This means that individuals covered under Presumptive Eligibility ends on May 31, 2023. The Commonwealth Medicaid Agency advices for members of the PE group to submit their full application at the Medicaid Office to determine if they’re eligible for full benefits to avoid losing health coverage.

The Commonwealth Medicaid Agency is the only U.S. territory that bases its eligibility criteria on the Supplemental Security Income requirements. All individuals who apply for Medicaid must be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, Freely Associated States citizens or non-U.S. citizens who meets the immigration status to be eligible for benefits and must be a resident of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

For more information, contact or visit our office locations at:

-Saipan

Capitol Hill, Gov’t. Bldg. 1252

Tel: (670) 664-4880/4882

Office Hours: Monday to Thursdays – 7:30am to 1pm (Closed on Fridays)

-Tinian

Tinian Health Center

Tel: (670) 433-9263/9233

Office Hours: Monday to Friday – 7:30am to 4:30pm

-Rota

Rota Health Center

Tel: (670) 532-9461/62

Office Hours: Monday to Friday – 7:30am to 4:30pm

Application forms are available at: medicaid.cnmi.mp (PR)