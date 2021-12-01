Men accused of burglarizing IPI warehouse accused of also burglarizing lawyer’s home

Share











Two men who were arrested last month for allegedly burglarizing an Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC warehouse in Chalan Piao are now being accused of burglarizing the home of a local lawyer.

Donivin Chargualaf and Matthew Duenas, two of three men accused of being behind the burglary at an IPI warehouse in Chalan Piao last Nov. 10, are now accused of taking part in a four-man burglary at the home of David Banes and his wife, Antonina, on Mt. Tapochao back in October.

The two other man who are allegedly involved in this case are James Kintz, and Binh Nguyen, also known as “Alex.” The four were each charged with theft and burglary

Following an arraignment hearing last Monday, Chargualaf, 24; Kintz, 34; Duenas, 30; and Nguyen, 24 pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Only Duenas was released to a third-party custodian and remains out of Department of Corrections custody.

A status conference hearing is scheduled before Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on Jan. 11, 2022, at 1:30pm.

According to the charging documents, sometime in October 2021, the four men entered the house of the Banes couple and stole from them furniture, appliances, electronics, bikes, tools, building material, and paintings—with a combined value of more than $20,000.

The Banes told police that they were alerted to the burglary when Antonina Banes saw her belongings being sold on the Facebook page of Saipan Garage Sale.

Antonina Banes told police that she and her husband built their house in 2006 but moved out of the house in 2020, but left the furniture and placed the house for rent.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Chargualaf and Duenas were allegedly part of a three-man group who burglarized IPI’s warehouse. The men allegedly stole car parts, air-conditioning units, tools and tool boxes approximately worth $8,300, police said.