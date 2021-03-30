  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Meneses tops 73-kg division

By
|
Posted on Mar 31 2021
Joshua Meneses topped the 73 kg class of the 2021 Marianas Cup Weightlifting Tournament held at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center last Saturday. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

Joshua Meneses prevailed in the 73-kilogram weight class of the 2021 Marianas Cup Weightlifting Tournameny held last Saturday at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

Meneses topped his division with a total of 184 kg over Brandon N. Regis who finished with 160 kg.

In the snatch, Meneses had lifts of 73 kg and 76 kg before failing on his attempt at 80 kg. In the first two lifts, Meneses’ facial expression reflected a bit of a struggle but he kept a sort of boyish grin in an attempt to show he had control of the weights. Even after failing in the 80-kg round, Meneses remained optimistic, flashing a smile at the crowd before taking his leave.

Later in the clean and jerk, Meneses came back with a sterner expression with his eyes fixated toward the judges. He had good lifts in the 105 kg and 108 kg before failing in 111 kg.

Meneses’ sole competitor for the class, Regis, eased through the snatch, making lifts in the 60 kg, 63 kg, and finally the 67 kg.

Regis came back for the clean and jerk where he prevailed in the 90 kg and the 93 kg before he broke in the 96 kg.

The winners of the 2021 Marianas Cup Weightlifting Tournament pose for a photo last Saturday at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center last Saturday. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

Meanwhile in the snatch of the 61 kg class, Alberto Roberto had good lifts in the 62 kg before failing at his first attempt at 65 kg. Roberto successfully made a lift in the third round in his second attempt at 65 kg.

For the clean and jerk, Roberto made lifts in the 70 kg and 75 kg to advance to the 80 kg. He completed the round with a total of 145 kg.

Also topping his weight class was Deion Sabino in the 81 kg class. During the snatch, Sabino earned a good lift for 70 kg and 75 kg and a no lift in the 80 kg.

In the clean and jerk, Sabino made a lift in the 85 kg and 90 kg before failing at 95 kg. He totaled 165 kg for the entire tournament.

Aaron Pamintuan also topped in the 89 kg class. In the snatch, Pamintuan had lifts in the 78 kg and 81 kg before failing at 85 kg.

Pamintuan moved on to the clean and jerk where he successfully lifted 100 kg, 103 kg, and 105 kg to finish with a total of 186 kg.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
