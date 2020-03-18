MHS paddlers stand out

Share







Marianas High School went all out in the last leg of the 2019-2020 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Race Series to clinch the girls division championship.

The Lady Dolphins, who had a so-so performance in the kick-off, nearly swept the 500m and 1,000m preliminary and final races in the waters off Kilili Beach last Saturday to finish the four-part series with 68 points and beat Kagman High School (48) and Saipan Southern High School (35).

The MHS female paddlers, before last weekend’s events, were ahead by only 8 points against Kagman, 32-24. The Lady Dolphins then won the 1,000m prelims and finals races to get 20 points, as double points were at stake in the last leg. In the 500m race, MHS was ranked second in the prelims and first in the finale.

There was a close race in the 500m prelims with Kagman timing in at 3:36.52 against MHS’ 3:17.65, while Saipan Southern submitted 3:23.35. In the finals, the Lady Dolphins and Lady Ayuyus figured in another tight competition with the former this time reaching shore first after checking in at 3:19.75 against the latter’s 3:20.39. At far third were the Lady Rays, who recorded 3:27.20.

In the 1,000m races, MHS logged 7:00.01 in the prelims before posting a faster time in the finals (6:51.66). Saipan Southern finished second in the prelims with a time of 7:07.08, more than 20 seconds faster than Kagman (7:28.51). In the finals, The Lady Ayuyus and Lady Rays switched places with Kagman registering 6:52.50, way ahead of Saipan Southern’s 7:21.48.

The newly crowned Lady Dolphins had Ma. Victoria Camama and Marizel Hiponia as coaches, while members of the team include Kristina Achas, Tianna Aldan, Alexandra Dalusung, Gabrielle Mario, Jenisha Dubral, Vinalei and Veralei Hapdei, Julia Malate, Raylyn Singa, Ivanna Velaszquez, Deizha Ythemar, Deanna Kapileo, Rita Cepeda, and Sarah Calage.

MHS started the competition on a wrong foot after getting only a point in the 500m races last Feb. 22. In the 1,000m prelims and finals, the Dolphins bagged 8 markers and then 5 in the long distance race last Feb. 29 after placing second to Kagman. In the third leg, MHS was all business and ruled all four events to earn 20 points and grab the lead from Kagman.