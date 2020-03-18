MHS paddlers stand out

By
|
Posted on Mar 19 2020

Tag:
Share

Marianas High School paddlers lead Saipan Southern High School during the 1,000m race in the waters off Kilili Beach in the 2019-2020 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Race Series last Saturday. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Marianas High School went all out in the last leg of the 2019-2020 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Race Series to clinch the girls division championship.

The Lady Dolphins, who had a so-so performance in the kick-off, nearly swept the 500m and 1,000m preliminary and final races in the waters off Kilili Beach last Saturday to finish the four-part series with 68 points and beat Kagman High School (48) and Saipan Southern High School (35).

The MHS female paddlers, before last weekend’s events, were ahead by only 8 points against Kagman, 32-24. The Lady Dolphins then won the 1,000m prelims and finals races to get 20 points, as double points were at stake in the last leg. In the 500m race, MHS was ranked second in the prelims and first in the finale.

There was a close race in the 500m prelims with Kagman timing in at 3:36.52 against MHS’ 3:17.65, while Saipan Southern submitted 3:23.35. In the finals, the Lady Dolphins and Lady Ayuyus figured in another tight competition with the former this time reaching shore first after checking in at 3:19.75 against the latter’s 3:20.39. At far third were the Lady Rays, who recorded 3:27.20.

In the 1,000m races, MHS logged 7:00.01 in the prelims before posting a faster time in the finals (6:51.66). Saipan Southern finished second in the prelims with a time of 7:07.08, more than 20 seconds faster than Kagman (7:28.51). In the finals, The Lady Ayuyus and Lady Rays switched places with Kagman registering 6:52.50, way ahead of Saipan Southern’s 7:21.48.

The newly crowned Lady Dolphins had Ma. Victoria Camama and Marizel Hiponia as coaches, while members of the team include Kristina Achas, Tianna Aldan, Alexandra Dalusung, Gabrielle Mario, Jenisha Dubral, Vinalei and Veralei Hapdei, Julia Malate, Raylyn Singa, Ivanna Velaszquez, Deizha Ythemar, Deanna Kapileo, Rita Cepeda, and Sarah Calage.

MHS started the competition on a wrong foot after getting only a point in the 500m races last Feb. 22. In the 1,000m prelims and finals, the Dolphins bagged 8 markers and then 5 in the long distance race last Feb. 29 after placing second to Kagman. In the third leg, MHS was all business and ruled all four events to earn 20 points and grab the lead from Kagman.

Marianas High School paddlers lead Saipan Southern High School during the 1,000m race in the waters off Kilili Beach in the 2019-2020 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Race Series last Saturday. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

BOE to hold special meeting at MHS today

Posted On Mar 11 2020
, By

Email threat shuts down MHS

Posted On Mar 09 2020
, By

BREAKING NEWS: All-clear declared at MHS

Posted On Mar 06 2020
, By

BREAKING NEWS: Email threat at MHS

Posted On Mar 06 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 18, 2020

Posted On Mar 18 2020

Community Briefs - March 17, 2020

Posted On Mar 17 2020

Community Briefs - March 8, 2020

Posted On Mar 09 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 19, 2020, 9:16 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:21 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune