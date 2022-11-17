MHS quashes gun rumors

Share











The Marianas High School administration has quashed rumors about a student who is reportedly planning to bring a gun to school today, saying it found no factual evidence proving to support the claim.

A handful of MHS students took to social media yesterday to warn others about the possibility of a student bringing a gun to school today and insinuating a possible school shooting.

The MHS administration, headed by principal Jonathan Aguon, got wind of the claims and immediately launched an investigation. Fortunately, it was determined that the claims were a hoax.

“There has been a rumor spreading on social media of a student bringing in a gun to school [today]. The MHS administration immediately conducted an investigation. It has been determined that the nature of this post is indeed a rumor without any legitimate evidence of a threat,” he said.

However, in an abundance of caution, MHS has decided to take precautions and Department of Public Safety officers will be stationed on campus throughout the day.

“Marianas High School takes the safety of our students, staff, and entire school community very seriously, and we will do our very best to uphold this. In the interest of safety, MHS immediately consulted with the Department of Safety to report this claim. Therefore, there will increased law enforcement presence on campus. Please do not be alarmed if you see law enforcement vehicles on our campus. MHS staff will be on high vigilance to ensure that everyone on campus is safe,” Aguon said.