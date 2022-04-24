Micronesia culture on exhibit in upcoming ‘illustrative talk’

Share











The Northern Marianas Humanities Council will host the work of photojournalist Floyd Takeuchi in an “illustrative talk” titled Tropical Light this Wednesday, April 27, at the American Memorial Park indoor theater, starting at 5:30pm. The “illustrative talk” will be live and free of charge to the public.

Takeuchi was born and raised in the Marshall Islands, a child of U.S. Peace Corp volunteers who were working in Micronesia. He spent a number of years on Saipan when his parents were on assignment here. Takeuchi attended San Roque Elementary School and Hopwood Junior High School for a short time before relocating to and spending most of his life in Hawaii, his current place of residence.

Tropical Light will feature cultural photography from across Micronesia, with special emphasis on the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia. Takeuchi will be present on stage to provide background on the images he’s chronicled in his collection.

“The exhibit is open to everyone on Saipan interested in the lifestyle of our neighbors all across the Pacific,” Takeuchi said in an interview. “There are some great stories here in Micronesia which is an area of great change and at the same time, great tradition and culture.”

Doors open at 5:30pm and there is no charge to attend Tropical Light. (PR)