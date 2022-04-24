Micronesia culture on exhibit in upcoming ‘illustrative talk’

By
|
Posted on Apr 25 2022
Share

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council will host the work of photojournalist Floyd Takeuchi in an “illustrative talk” titled Tropical Light this Wednesday, April 27, at the American Memorial Park indoor theater, starting at 5:30pm. The “illustrative talk” will be live and free of charge to the public.

Takeuchi was born and raised in the Marshall Islands, a child of U.S. Peace Corp volunteers who were working in Micronesia. He spent a number of years on Saipan when his parents were on assignment here. Takeuchi attended San Roque Elementary School and Hopwood Junior High School for a short time before relocating to and spending most of his life in Hawaii, his current place of residence.

Takeuchi

Tropical Light will feature cultural photography from across Micronesia, with special emphasis on the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia. Takeuchi will be present on stage to provide background on the images he’s chronicled in his collection.

“The exhibit is open to everyone on Saipan interested in the lifestyle of our neighbors all across the Pacific,” Takeuchi said in an interview. “There are some great stories here in Micronesia which is an area of great change and at the same time, great tradition and culture.”

Doors open at 5:30pm and there is no charge to attend Tropical Light. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ impeachment trial now set to go ahead, do you plan to watch the trial’s livestream broadcast?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

G3 Conservation Corps invites volunteers to Guam cleanups

Posted On Apr 21 2022

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 20, 2022

Posted On Apr 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 25, 2022, 10:39 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:57 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune