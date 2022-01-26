Missing the point

Share











I’ve come to a sudden realization that incompetency is omnipresent—from top to bottom. Even for an optimist such as myself, having to deal with it takes a toll on you. That’s not what has been on my mind lately, though. It’s strange that a person trying to eat healthier is low-key shamed. Yet for some odd reason you’re rude if you try to gently nudge someone into losing weight and making better food choices. That, too, is not what has been on my mind.

If there’s anything I took away from these last two years or so, it’s that many people seemingly fail to understand context and nuance. Someone is always quick to disprove my two cents on a particular topic when it’s their perspective that’s being challenged.

I mean what do I know, right? It’s not like I haven’t been coaching people up for nearly a decade.

Look, as much as I harp on the fact it’s all about being consistent in making better food choices and exercising regularly, I’d be remiss if I didn’t say it’s much more nuanced than that. Basically, different cases require different approaches. It would be ridiculous of me to put everybody in the same boat.

Provided you have a good understanding of the fundamental principles of diet and training, it’s really a matter of what fits your lifestyle, circumstance, and preference.

With that in mind, the lesson here is if you want to change the trajectory, seeking out a capable expert is tremendously beneficial. This is the best way to attain meaningful results, but most of all, become self-sufficient. For someone who does this sort of thing for a living, this may seem biased. You might say it’s conjecture. Believe me when I tell you there’s a ton of value in having a qualified coach take the reins. Heck, even I have one.