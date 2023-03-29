More NMC students pass NNAAP exam

Four students of Northern Marianas College’s Nursing Assistant program—Rose-Vie Querijero, Seann Toca, Mayrianne Subang, and Abbygail Manuel—have recently achieved a significant milestone in their nursing careers by successfully completing the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program Exam. This exam is a crucial step toward becoming a certified nursing assistant, and passing it demonstrates that these students have the necessary skills and knowledge to provide quality care to patients.

The NNAAP exam is an industry certification developed by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing to measure competency in nurse aide skills. To prepare for the NNAAP, the four underwent a rigorous 10-week training course hosted by the college’s Nursing Department in 2022.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Rose-Vie, Seann, Mayrianne, and Abbygail on passing the NNAAP Exam and becoming certified nursing assistants,” said NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D. “Their hard work and dedication have paid off, and they should be proud of this incredible achievement. I have no doubt that they will make a positive impact on the lives of countless patients.”

NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan also congratulated the four on their achievements.

Abbygail Manuel, Mayrianne Subang and Seann Toca

“I am thrilled to congratulate Rose-Vie, Seann, Mayrianne, and Abbygail on their outstanding achievement in passing the NNAAP exam and becoming certified nursing assistants,” Aldan said. “This is a testament of putting ‘high value of meeting standards’ to be a [CNA]. As they embark on their careers as nursing assistants, I have no doubt that they will bring a high level of professionalism and compassion to their work. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Manuel, a current student of NMC’s nursing program, said she enrolled in the CNA training to help her better understand the nursing field.

“I wanted to be a CNA to help strengthen my confidence when interacting with patients and expand my time in training and clinicals,” Manuel said.

As a certified nursing assistant, Manuel plans to gain more experience at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

“I would like to thank my parents for their utmost support, my preceptors and the providers for involving me in a professional setting to assist in providing safe and quality patient care, my instructors for preparing me for the NNAAP exam, and lastly, my fiancé for your lasting words of encouragement,” Manuel added.

Subang is grateful to NMC’s nursing faculty for providing her with a “rewarding experience.”

“I would like to thank Rosa and Johnny Aldan for being marvelous instructors,” Subang said. “I learned a multitude of valuable information from them and had a great experience throughout the program. I would also like to express my gratitude to Andrew Mendiola and my classmates as they made my time in the program enjoyable.”

Following her certification, Subang will continue her education to become a registered nurse while working as a CNA.

Like Manuel and Subang, Toca also entered into the CNA training program to gain experience and to better prepare for a nursing career.

“I wanted to get some experience on what it is like to work in the medical field,” Toca said.

Toca’s mother, who was a registered nurse in the Philippines, said she was his biggest inspiration.

“I would like to thank my parents for supporting me in my career and I would also like to thank Johnny and Rosa Aldan for guiding me in my path to become a CNA.”

For more information about NMC’s nursing assistant program, email Aldan at rosa.aldan@marianas.edu or call 237-6744. (NMC)

