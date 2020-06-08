Move to revive motocross gaining ground

Share







The Marianas Racing Association’s bid to revive motocross in the CNMI is making progress, as the group has found a venue for its races and has drawn support from a government agency.

According to MRA official Cuki Alvarez, the Department of Public Lands has allowed them to use a portion of the field at the Kan Pacific property in Marpi (near the swimming pool) for their “raceway.”

“We set up a temporary course at the Kan Pacific field right by the former pool so we can conduct our riding and practicing in a controlled and safe environment under club rules and regulations,” said Alvarez.

“It was here at this exact same place at the Kan Pacific where we held our international Liberation Day Motocross Challenges from 1998-2002. We had racers from Guam, Japan, USA, and the Philippines participate in all the races that took place there when the Offroad Association of the Marianas (ORAM) was running the show,” he added.

After their practice last weekend, Alvarez said MRA members and officials also had a meeting and discussed plans and developments in the group.

“There were around 10 of us with dirt bikes, mostly former racers and a couple new faces as well. And, there were another 10 or more family and friends and even some spectators around the course watching the action,” Alvarez said.

At the meeting, Alvarez and company talked about rebuilding the CowTown Raceway Park and getting the necessary approval from the government.

“We have already met with DPL and are now waiting for a meeting with the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs for their permission to move forward. Once DPL and DCCA come to terms with all the processing and steps required, we are hoping to get our track by the end of the year. Once we get the green light, we will build the track and start having Sunday races,” Alvarez said.

He added that MRA is looking at having a better raceway to meet the needs of the growing number of dirt bike enthusiasts on island and provide fans a nice venue where they can enjoy watching the action on the track.

“In the meantime, we are focused on giving our kids a safe place to ride and keeping them off the streets, roads, and highways, so we are thankful that DPL is allowing us to temporarily use the Kan Pacific field,” Alvarez said.