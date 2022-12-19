MTEC launches tourism app challenge

Share











The Marianas Tourism Education Council is inviting all middle school and high school students in the Marianas to join its app challenge and design an app for visitors to the destination.

“We’re challenging all middle and high school students to use their 21st century skills and design an app that will fulfill two purposes for tourism,” said MTEC acting chair Vicky Benavente. “First, to enhance tourists’ understanding of the island community, landscape, hospitality businesses and other service elements that the Northern Mariana Islands is proud to offer. And second, to provide accurate and timely information about the place, people, organizations and services we have to offer as a destination.”

Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to three students. Each participating individual or team shall submit only one app for competition. The deadline to submit is 11:59pm ChST, Feb. 6, 2023. Cash prizes will be awarded to the team leader: 1st place, $500; second place, $300, and third place, $200.

The evaluation criteria include originality of the app idea, creativity of the app design, mobile user experience, and demonstration of indigenous cultures, traditions and/or values. The app should be developed for mobile operating systems (Android OS or iOS) and be installable on a mobile smartphone or tablet device.

The app should have a search function and an island map for navigation, in addition to the functionalities and design elements created by the contestant(s).

To submit:

1. Develop a video (up to 5 minutes) that explains the app purpose, functionalities, target audience, coding language, how-to-use steps.

. 2. Upload the video to YouTube or any other video hosting platform, and generate a URL that is accessible for the public without sign-in requirement or password protection.

3. Email the URL, along with team leader and team member names, school name, email and mailing addresses, and contact phone number to yunzi.zhang@marianas.edu The email subject line should be: MTEC App Challenge_LastNameofTeamLeader (e.g. MTEC App Challenge_Smith).

Winners will be announced in February 2023. For more information, contact Northern Marianas College associate professor of Hospitality Management Dr. Yunzi Zhang at yunzi.zhang@marianas.edu or Marianas Visitors Authority community projects specialist Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or 1.670.664.3200/1. (MVA)