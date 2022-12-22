MTEC, MVA visit Dandan, Kagman, Da’ok schools

Marianas Visitors Authority Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda, front left, and Marianas Tourism Education Council board member Catherine Perry, front right, share about the Marianas tourism industry with 7th graders at Chacha Oceanview Middle School on Dec. 14, 2022, in Kagman, Saipan.(MTEC)

The Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority are continuing their annual school presentations about tourism, recently visiting several middle schools and high schools on Saipan

MTEC and the MVA aim to visit all public schools with the message, “Tourism is Everybody’s Business,” this year targeting 10th, 7th, and 4th graders.

“Although our message is similar at every school, we also encourage the students to express their opinions or bring up related topics of interest,” said MVA board member Catherine Perry, who made the presentations with MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda. “For example, students of Dandan Middle School asked a lot of questions we normally don’t cover. Students at Da’ok Academy were attentive, and one student even agreed to help deliver the presentation about the work of the MVA. Chacha Oceanview Middle School responded enthusiastically to our questions for them, and Kagman High raised issues like blighted properties that are an eyesore for our destination. It’s an opportunity for MTEC and the MVA to see what young people already know and what they think about their tourism industry.”

Marianas Tourism Education Council board member Catherine Perry shares about the Marianas tourism industry with 7th graders at Dandan Middle School on Nov. 29, 2022, in Dandan, Saipan. MTEC and the Marianas Visitors Authority are aiming to visit every public school this school year.(MTEC)

The presentations provide a general overview of the Marianas tourism industry, how students benefit from the industry, and how they can help support tourism even at a young age.

The presentation also details the divisions and programs of the MVA in promoting The Marianas.

Other MTEC board members are acting chairwoman Vicky Benavente, Martin Duenas (MVA), Dr. Galvin Guerrero (Northern Marianas College), Larry Lee, Naomi Nishimura (CNMI Public School System), Glenn Policare (Kanoa Resort Saipan), and Gordon Marciano (PDI). Dr. Yunzi Zhang of Northern Marianas College School of Business also volunteers with the council. (MTEC)

