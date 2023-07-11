Literary Nook

Mudita Mantra With Mirth in Mind

Posted on Jul 12 2023

Mudita means “sympathetic joy” in Sanskrit. It is the happiness one enjoys for others. In Buddhism mudita is “the ability to spontaneously and sincerely participate in another’s good fortune as if it were your own.” A mantra is a hymn or portion of a text in Hinduism. It is chanted or intoned as an incantation or prayer.

A Midsummer Morning Mudita Mantra

I have mudita for these things, days, and all four seasons
On three-day holidays which sometimes on Monday end
All those who disregard online trolls that insult and offend
Wednesday hump day with the weekend round the bend
Thursdays when my neighbors have a helping hand to lend
Fridays getting beer and other things for a party weekend
Saturday house chores done so no more clean ups to tend
A day to rest up with a snoozing Sunday siesta to mend.

Concrete thinkers abstract thoughts begin to comprehend
Korean grandparents enjoying tropical fruit and juice blend
Loose chickens, goats, pigs, and cows finally get penned
Every day during the Xmas holidays making a new friend
Mudita for all who once seemed to be easily offended
Who now bring us laughter before each day is ended.

***
Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

JOEY CONNOLLY

