Muldoon, Tang top virtual Turkey Trot

By
|
Posted on Nov 29 2021

Tag:
Share
Participants of the 2021 Northern Marianas Athletics Mt. Tapochao Virtual Run

Participants of the 2021 Northern Marianas Athletics Mt. Tapochao Virtual Run pose for a group photo atop Saipan’s highest peak Thanksgiving Day last Thursday. (EDWARD DELA CRUZ JR.)

Dr. Lily Muldoon and Eason Tang were the fleetest afoot in the 2021 Northern Marianas Athletics Mt. Tapochao Virtual Run held from Thursday, Nov. 25, to Saturday, Nov. 27.

The organizing Northern Marianas Athletics said they didn’t want COVID-19 to cancel one of its longest running events, but like last year opted to do it virtually this Thanksgiving weekend.

Muldoon

Muldoon

In the 2021 edition of the event, unofficially called the Turkey Trot, California native Muldoon beat all comers by reaching the 1,555-foot peak in 44:46.

The 36-year-old Commonwealth Health Center physician ran the 6.754-kilometer course from Lower Base to Saipan’s highest summit last Thursday, Thanksgiving Day itself.

Tang, an 18-year-old student at Agape Christian School, came first in the men’s division after crossing the finish line in 45:47.

He said it was his first time to take part in the Turkey Trot, which he described as a very tough challenge and humbly added he was as surprised as anyone that he came in first among the men.

Eason said he took part in the Turkey Trot as training for Agape’s title defense in NMA’s Christmas Island Relay, where the school is gunning for its seventh straight championship.

Eason also dedicated his win to pastor Kok H. Pang. Last year, Eason was named the top track athlete of NMA after striking gold in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events. He also led Agape to first-place finishes in two relay events.

Coming in second in the women’s division was Audrey Christley with a time of 50:31, while completing the Top 3 was Gabbi Race who tackled the course in 51:51.

For the men, taking runner-up honors was Michael Deneven who clocked in at 45:49. He was followed by 12-year-old Daniel Yang, also of Agape, who checked in at 50:00.

Tang

Tang

NMA secretary general Robin Sapong congratulated all the winner and participants as well as the volunteers of this year’s virtual Turkey Trot.

“Given the current situation overall we are thankful to host a hybrid version of this year’s event. We are looking forward for an in-person event next year. Many thanks to our supporters, runners, and partners for making this year’s event a success,” he said.

He also gave a special shoutout to the Department of Public Safety for keeping runners of the Turkey Trot safe during this year’s staging, which saw Sapong and company man a water station just before the summit of Mount Tapochao last Thursday from 6am to 8am.

“We had a chance to greet the runners on the way up at aid station, but it’s not the same feeling being at the finish line.”

On a personal note, Sapong said he had an opportunity to take part in this year’s race because of its virtual nature.

“Actual positive side of being virtual was I got to run it on the last day,” he said.

He also reminded the Top 3 men and women finishers to redeem their frozen turkey prizes from NMA’s sponsor, Joeten Enterprises. He said pick up is at Joeten Hafa Adai Shopping Center in Garapan. Please check the supervisor on duty and bring a photo ID.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Turkey Trot is going virtual for 2nd straight year

Posted On Nov 23 2021
, By
0

NMA to hold virtual Turkey Trot

Posted On Nov 24 2020
, By
0

Old and new in windy Turkey Trot

Posted On Nov 29 2019
, By
0

Registration on for Turkey Trot

Posted On Nov 26 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With the increasing number of community transmission cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, should the government raise the Community Vulnerability Level from Green?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 26, 2021

Posted On Nov 26 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 24, 2021

Posted On Nov 24 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2021

Posted On Nov 23 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 29, 2021, 9:33 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 7 m/s E
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:26 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune