Muña: NMI has access if vaccine succeeds

By
|
Posted on Jul 29 2020

Tag:
Share

If the COVID-19 vaccine that American drugmaker Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech SE are developing proves safe and effective, the CNMI won’t be left in the cold, according to Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña.

At the same time, she cautioned that it requires a lot more time to be sure that the vaccine works. For now, CHCC is learning more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It does require a lot more time to be sure. …It is a process that has to go through. So while there may be a breakthrough [if] this works and people have been tested to see if the vaccine works, it does require more time,” said Muna in a radio briefing last July 24.

She added that the vaccine could be available later this year or early next year and that the U.S. government has already allocated $1.95 billion to pay for 100 million doses of the experimental vaccine.

As for the CNMI’s testing capabilities, Warren Villagomez, who chairs the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, says that they still have 40,000-plus test kits. Assuming that the CNMI received 60,000 test kits in all and with the CHCC’s dashboard showing a total of 12,745 test that have been used, this would mean that there is a total of 47,255 test kits that are still available.

Saipan Tribune learned that Pfizer has become the second drugmaker to announce that it has begun Phase 3 testing of a vaccine that will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Pfizer, along with BioNTech, just announced the beginning of human trials, which involves 30,000 patients in 39 U.S. states.

“Many steps have been taken toward this important milestone, and we would like to thank all those involved for their extraordinary commitment,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, according to media reports.

Additionally, about 25 COVID-19 vaccines around the world are in the clinical testing phase, according to the World Health Organization.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

8 contact tracers for NMI

Posted On Jul 24 2020
, By
0

NMI govt websites are back

Posted On Jul 23 2020
, By
0

Initial drawdown of $2.5M COVID-19 funding OK’d for NMI

Posted On Jul 22 2020
, By
0

1 more tests positive in NMI

Posted On Jul 22 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Community Briefs - July 15, 2020

Posted On Jul 15 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 29, 2020, 8:24 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune