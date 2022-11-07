MVA invites public designers for Mini Christmas Village

Posted on Nov 08 2022

Cash prizes await the winners of the Marianas Visitors Authority’s Mini Christmas Village contest, and registration is now being accepted.

Cash prizes of $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place will be awarded for the top entries of the contest, which will create a village scene at Garapan Fishing Base on Saipan as part of the MVA’s annual Christmas in the Marianas celebration.

“This is the first time we are inviting the public to make a display for a mini Christmas village,” said MVA Community Projects manager Martin Duenas. “Along with our Christmas lights and sculptures and evening activities on Saturdays, it’s going to be a festive site for both visitors and residents to enjoy throughout the holiday season. Sign up today to join the competition!”

Participants will be provided a 4’x4’ wooden structure to decorate. Slots will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information or a Christmas Mini-Village application, contact MVA Community Projects Specialist Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or 1.670.664.3200/1.

This year’s Christmas in the Marianas celebration on Dec. 3, 10, and 17 and Jan. 7 is once again organized by the MVA in cooperation with the CNMI Public School System, private schools, PDM Promoters, and Pacific Development Inc.

With the enthusiastic participation of schools again, this year’s activities will include Christmas caroling, skits, costumes, and student-decorated Christmas trees. A Christmas float parade will also be held on Dec. 17 after sunset through downtown Garapan.

On Rota, a contest for the best decorated house will be held. On Tinian a contest for best decorated building will be held in two categories: residential and business/government office, and a children’s caroling and costume contest will be held.

For Rota events, contact MVA Field Operations supervisor David Atalaig at datalig@mymarianas.com or 532-0327. On Tinian, contact MVA Field Operations supervisor Vida Borja at vborja@mymarianas.com or 433-9365. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

