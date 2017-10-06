MVA joins Yarmarka Travel 2017

By
|
Posted on Oct 06 2017

Tag: , , ,

In celebration of World Tourism Day on Sept. 24, 2017, the Marianas Visitors Authority shared dreams of paradise in The Marianas with 4,000 attendees of Yarmarka Travel 2017 event in Vladivostok, Russia.

The outdoor city-format event, organized by travel operator Fregat Aeroand the local government presented the opportunity to increase awareness of The Marianas among Vladivostok citizens and to promote the Islands as the best destination for family vacations. The event was held downtown in Naberezhnaya Cesarevicha, a space popular with local residents for its beautiful walking zone and variety of family activities. Tourism offices, travel operators, local design studios, food and beverage suppliers and other companies from the Vladivostok region participated in the event.

“Absolutely, there is still strong demand for The Marianas among Far East Russia travelers like those we met at Yarmarka Travel 2017,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “The MVA continues to prime the pump for the return of the Russian market, and we are in very positive talks right now with a couple of airlines about more convenient air service. In fact, Jeju Air has announced connections to Saipan from Vladivostok via Seoul with a connecting time of just under two hours. As far as transits go, it doesn’t get any better than that, and we are anticipating an uptick in Russian arrivals as a result.”

At Yarmarka Travel 2017, the MVA exhibition stand was located near the entrance of the event and featured two zones, one featuring an island and sand art projects for children and the second providing an opportunity to participants to write wishes about The Marianas and take pictures. The MVA also shared information about The Marianas, answered questions about the destination, and distributed brochures, guidebooks, and branded giveaways.

To promote the event ahead of time, the MVA raffled snorkeling masks via its official Facebook page in Russia. To participate in the contest, SNS users had to subscribe to the account, “like” the promo post and add the comment, “Wanna swim in Saipan.” Three winners were randomly chosen and received their prizes during Yarmarka Travel 2017 at the MVA exhibition stand. (MVA)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

MVA invites visitors to Indigenous Cultural Expo

Posted On Oct 06 2017
, By

MVA welcomes new, returning members

Posted On Oct 02 2017
, By
0

XTRA Airways launches Nanjing-Saipan flights

Posted On Oct 02 2017
, By
0

Sports tourism to diversify NMI market

Posted On Sep 29 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- Sept. 26, 2017

Posted On Oct 03 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 2, 2017

Posted On Oct 02 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 29, 2017

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Life and Style

Teaching kids about making healthy choices

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Saipan Soccer School works with your children

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Kids and tech

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Environment

Navy collaboration works to grow coral in Guam

Posted On Sep 25 2017

IT&E joins MINA’s fundraising efforts

Posted On Sep 07 2017

Saipan Brewing signs on as Green Gala sponsor

Posted On Sep 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA has plentiful harvest in PGFC competition

Posted On Oct 03 2017

GMS Falcons compete in Junior Thespian

Posted On Oct 03 2017

Matson extends scholarship deadline for NMC students

Posted On Sep 28 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Parade, fashion show close Int’l Festival of Cultures

Posted On Oct 06 2017

Off-island bands to join Bisita Luta festivities

Posted On Sep 29 2017

MVA joins Japan’s largest travel show

Posted On Sep 28 2017

Weather Forecast

October 8, 2017, 3:13 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:01 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune