MVA joins Yarmarka Travel 2017

In celebration of World Tourism Day on Sept. 24, 2017, the Marianas Visitors Authority shared dreams of paradise in The Marianas with 4,000 attendees of Yarmarka Travel 2017 event in Vladivostok, Russia.

The outdoor city-format event, organized by travel operator Fregat Aeroand the local government presented the opportunity to increase awareness of The Marianas among Vladivostok citizens and to promote the Islands as the best destination for family vacations. The event was held downtown in Naberezhnaya Cesarevicha, a space popular with local residents for its beautiful walking zone and variety of family activities. Tourism offices, travel operators, local design studios, food and beverage suppliers and other companies from the Vladivostok region participated in the event.

“Absolutely, there is still strong demand for The Marianas among Far East Russia travelers like those we met at Yarmarka Travel 2017,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “The MVA continues to prime the pump for the return of the Russian market, and we are in very positive talks right now with a couple of airlines about more convenient air service. In fact, Jeju Air has announced connections to Saipan from Vladivostok via Seoul with a connecting time of just under two hours. As far as transits go, it doesn’t get any better than that, and we are anticipating an uptick in Russian arrivals as a result.”

At Yarmarka Travel 2017, the MVA exhibition stand was located near the entrance of the event and featured two zones, one featuring an island and sand art projects for children and the second providing an opportunity to participants to write wishes about The Marianas and take pictures. The MVA also shared information about The Marianas, answered questions about the destination, and distributed brochures, guidebooks, and branded giveaways.

To promote the event ahead of time, the MVA raffled snorkeling masks via its official Facebook page in Russia. To participate in the contest, SNS users had to subscribe to the account, “like” the promo post and add the comment, “Wanna swim in Saipan.” Three winners were randomly chosen and received their prizes during Yarmarka Travel 2017 at the MVA exhibition stand. (MVA)