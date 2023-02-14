MVA, United co-op promotions increase Japan travel demand

By
|
Posted on Feb 15 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Japan TV travel show “Tabi Salad” films at Micro Beach on Saipan in December 2022. (MVA)

Interest in travel to the Marianas by Japanese residents continues to increase with a series of co-op promotions between the Marianas Visitors Authority and United Airlines.

Since September United Airlines has been operating three flights per week between Narita and Saipan. Most recently, United Airlines partnered with the MVA on two broadcasts by nationwide travel show “Tabi Salad,” produced by Asahi Broadcasting Corp. in January 2023 in Japan, generating $2.7 million ad exposure value for the Marianas. The average nationwide viewership of the program was 10%.

“The ‘Tabi Salad’ production idea was first initiated by United Airlines, and as a result of the MVA’s media pitch to the production company and United Airlines’ air support for the film crew, we were able to bring the production to Saipan and gain tremendous exposure through the two episodes aired,” said MVA acting manager Judy C. Torres. “We saw a clear uptick in inquires and bookings after the shows.”

The MVA official website in Japan receives an average 1,600-2,000 page views per day. After the first broadcast on Jan. 14, the site had 3,200 page views in a single day, and after the second broadcast on Jan. 21, the site had 8,700 page views. In the two weeks following the broadcasts, United Airlines also reported 500 new bookings for travel to Saipan.

Japan TV travel show “Tabi Salad” films at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan in Garapan, Saipan in December 2022. (MVA)

“United Airlines is committed to the success of the Narita-Saipan route, and since last September when the route launched, we have been working closely with MVA to increase awareness in Japan for travel to the CNMI. We understand the importance of this direct service to residents and how it provides support for the recovery of the tourism industry,” said Sam Shinohara, United’s managing director of Airport Operations, Asia-Pacific. “We are very pleased with the attention the travel show has garnered for the CNMI, and our United PR and Sales teams in Japan will continue to find opportunities to promote the CNMI as a top destination for travel.”

United Airlines continues to actively initiate marketing and promotional efforts to stimulate destination awareness for the Marianas. On Feb. 25, 2023, the first-ever United Airlines Cup will be held at Coral Ocean Resort Saipan with players from Japan. Previously, the airline also provided air transportation throughout August, September, and October for media and travel agents to gain firsthand experience for media coverage of the destination and the development of Marianas travel products. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

NMI gains $2.7M exposure value on Japan’s ‘Tabi Salad’

Posted On Feb 06 2023
, By
0

Australia, Japan, US form task force for Cope North 23

Posted On Jan 30 2023
, By
0

Manglona, Magofna want to meet with MVA on status of China tourism market

Posted On Jan 18 2023
, By
0

MTEC, MVA visit Dandan, Kagman, Da’ok schools

Posted On Dec 23 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

At this point, is the CNMI ready for the full resumption of tourism?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

Community Briefs - February 7, 2023

Posted On Feb 07 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 2, 2023

Posted On Feb 02 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 15, 2023, 6:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune