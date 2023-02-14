MVA, United co-op promotions increase Japan travel demand

Share











Interest in travel to the Marianas by Japanese residents continues to increase with a series of co-op promotions between the Marianas Visitors Authority and United Airlines.

Since September United Airlines has been operating three flights per week between Narita and Saipan. Most recently, United Airlines partnered with the MVA on two broadcasts by nationwide travel show “Tabi Salad,” produced by Asahi Broadcasting Corp. in January 2023 in Japan, generating $2.7 million ad exposure value for the Marianas. The average nationwide viewership of the program was 10%.

“The ‘Tabi Salad’ production idea was first initiated by United Airlines, and as a result of the MVA’s media pitch to the production company and United Airlines’ air support for the film crew, we were able to bring the production to Saipan and gain tremendous exposure through the two episodes aired,” said MVA acting manager Judy C. Torres. “We saw a clear uptick in inquires and bookings after the shows.”

The MVA official website in Japan receives an average 1,600-2,000 page views per day. After the first broadcast on Jan. 14, the site had 3,200 page views in a single day, and after the second broadcast on Jan. 21, the site had 8,700 page views. In the two weeks following the broadcasts, United Airlines also reported 500 new bookings for travel to Saipan.

“United Airlines is committed to the success of the Narita-Saipan route, and since last September when the route launched, we have been working closely with MVA to increase awareness in Japan for travel to the CNMI. We understand the importance of this direct service to residents and how it provides support for the recovery of the tourism industry,” said Sam Shinohara, United’s managing director of Airport Operations, Asia-Pacific. “We are very pleased with the attention the travel show has garnered for the CNMI, and our United PR and Sales teams in Japan will continue to find opportunities to promote the CNMI as a top destination for travel.”

United Airlines continues to actively initiate marketing and promotional efforts to stimulate destination awareness for the Marianas. On Feb. 25, 2023, the first-ever United Airlines Cup will be held at Coral Ocean Resort Saipan with players from Japan. Previously, the airline also provided air transportation throughout August, September, and October for media and travel agents to gain firsthand experience for media coverage of the destination and the development of Marianas travel products. (MVA)