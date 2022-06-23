MVA’s new Japan campaign: Marianacation

Marketing message in Japan focusing on clean and safe Marianas
By
|
Posted on Jun 24 2022

Tag: ,
Share

The Marianas Visitors Authority’s marketing message in Japan continues to be a clean and safe Marianas, and a new campaign called “Marianacation.”

MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo told members of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee during a budget hearing for MVA last week that they will continue to maximize social media channels in promoting the CNMI in Japan.

At this early stage, she said, they are targeting repeat visitors and what’s called in the tourism industry as Free Independent Travelers, or the FIT market. FIT travelers make their own arrangements and do not buy travel packages.

Iakopo

Iakopo said they are working closely with travel agencies to develop packages for the family market.

She said the travel advisory to the United States, including the Marianas, was lowered last May 26 to Level One, meaning “Exercise caution.”

Also, beginning June 1, 2022, the Japanese government no longer requires testing or quarantine upon arrival in Japan from the U.S. regardless of their vaccination status.

“However, all travelers are still required to have a vaccination certificate and a negative COVID-19 test to leave Japan as well as a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure to return back to Japan,” she said.

With those requirements and continuing concerns about infections, the current travelling oversea tends to be repeaters and FITs, Iakopo said.

She cited that of about 7,000 Japanese arrivals in Hawaii in April 2022, 86% of that were repeaters and 95% did not book packages.

As for China, which was the CNMI’s second largest source market before COVID-19, Iakopo said outbound travel from that country is still being heavily restricted by their government.

She said that, until there are indications that those restrictions will be lifted, they are in a “holding pattern on China.”

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Visitor arrivals up 1,386% in May, says MVA

Posted On Jun 24 2022
, By
0

MVA office closure and relocation

Posted On Jun 24 2022
, By
Rescue
0

US, Japan coast guards, Navy rescue fisherman off Guam

Posted On Jun 16 2022
, By
Counter
0

US, Japan coast guards hold joint Pacific counter-narcotics exercise

Posted On Jun 13 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Given a choice, how would you watch any Pacific Mini Games match: online or in-person?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 24, 2022, 6:07 AM
Sunny
Sunny
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune