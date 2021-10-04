Nakamura, Togawa top golf qualifier

Share











Harry Nakamura Jr. and Yuko Togawa topped their respective men’s and women’s divisions of the penultimate tryout for the CNMI National Golf Team for the 2022 Northern Marianas Mini Games last Saturday at the Coral Ocean Resort.

The 28-year-old Division of Customs officer won the Commonwealth Federation of Golf Associations-organized fourth tryout for the men’s division after carding a 2-over par 74. CFoGA vice president J.J. Atalig finished second with a 5-over par 77, while completing the Top 3 was Joe Sasamoto who wound up with the same 5-over par 77 score as Atalig but lost in a scorecard tiebreak.

Nakamura said the field conditions at COP last weekend were pretty alright, but what really helped him was his short game and his ability to put the ball on the green.

“The strong part of my game last Saturday was putting and getting on the green. I’m really looking forward to represent the CNMI and make our islands proud in next year’s Mini Games.”

Last Saturday’s tryout was also the last where golf carts were allowed as the final qualifier will mandate participants to walk the course at COP. Nakamura said he doesn’t mind the change.

“I’ve been conditioning myself and I run everyday so I can finish the 18 holes of golf,” he said.

He added that he actually hardly hit the links, but always hits the driving range whenever he can. Nakamura has been playing golf since 2011 and has a low handicap of 2.

Togawa came away with the lowest score among the women after the Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture in Japan native finished with an 89. She was followed by Nirimai Kobel with her 90 with Hyun Son third with her score of 93.

“The course conditions were perfect. The green was well maintained and the wind was strong, so it was difficult. However, the grass was so tight in the hall that it was difficult to match the reading of the putt,” Togawa told Saipan Tribune.

Togawa has been playing the sport for the past 16 years and has a handicap of 6.

In the men’s junior division, Li Zhi Yun made it 4-for-4 after firing a 79. Joshua Atalig was second with an 87 with Joey “Kazu” Dela Cruz coming in third with his 97.

Like Yun, Zhimin Jin also scored a four-peat in the women’s junior division after shooting a 90. Soarin Oh came in second with her 116.

In related news, CFoGA will host a golf tournament on Oct. 16 and all the proceeds will benefit the CNMI National Golf Team. Dubbed the Black Jack Golf Tournament, the entry fee is $100.

Coincidentally, the fundraising golf tournament will be held the same time as the last golf tryout for next year’s Mini Games where all players trying out for the CNMI National Golf Team will have to walk the 18 holes.

The Black Jack Golf Tournament banquet is also where the CFoGA will present the members of CNMI National Golf Team for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.