Nakamura, Togawa top golf qualifier

By
|
Posted on Oct 05 2021
Share

Harry Nakamura Jr., seen here in a file photo, topped the fourth tryout in the men’s division for the CNMI National Golf Team for the 2022 Northern Marianas Mini Games last Saturday at the Coral Ocean Resort. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Harry Nakamura Jr. and Yuko Togawa topped their respective men’s and women’s divisions of the penultimate tryout for the CNMI National Golf Team for the 2022 Northern Marianas Mini Games last Saturday at the Coral Ocean Resort.

The 28-year-old Division of Customs officer won the Commonwealth Federation of Golf Associations-organized fourth tryout for the men’s division after carding a 2-over par 74. CFoGA vice president J.J. Atalig finished second with a 5-over par 77, while completing the Top 3 was Joe Sasamoto who wound up with the same 5-over par 77 score as Atalig but lost in a scorecard tiebreak.

Nakamura said the field conditions at COP last weekend were pretty alright, but what really helped him was his short game and his ability to put the ball on the green.

“The strong part of my game last Saturday was putting and getting on the green. I’m really looking forward to represent the CNMI and make our islands proud in next year’s Mini Games.”

Last Saturday’s tryout was also the last where golf carts were allowed as the final qualifier will mandate participants to walk the course at COP. Nakamura said he doesn’t mind the change.

“I’ve been conditioning myself and I run everyday so I can finish the 18 holes of golf,” he said.

Yuko Togawa was without peer among the women in the fourth tryout for the CNMI National Golf Team for the 2022 Northern Marianas Mini Games last Saturday at the Coral Ocean Resort.(Contributed Photo)

He added that he actually hardly hit the links, but always hits the driving range whenever he can. Nakamura has been playing golf since 2011 and has a low handicap of 2.

Togawa came away with the lowest score among the women after the Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture in Japan native finished with an 89. She was followed by Nirimai Kobel with her 90 with Hyun Son third with her score of 93.

“The course conditions were perfect. The green was well maintained and the wind was strong, so it was difficult. However, the grass was so tight in the hall that it was difficult to match the reading of the putt,” Togawa told Saipan Tribune.

Togawa has been playing the sport for the past 16 years and has a handicap of 6.

In the men’s junior division, Li Zhi Yun made it 4-for-4 after firing a 79. Joshua Atalig was second with an 87 with Joey “Kazu” Dela Cruz coming in third with his 97.

Like Yun, Zhimin Jin also scored a four-peat in the women’s junior division after shooting a 90. Soarin Oh came in second with her 116.

In related news, CFoGA will host a golf tournament on Oct. 16 and all the proceeds will benefit the CNMI National Golf Team. Dubbed the Black Jack Golf Tournament, the entry fee is $100.

Coincidentally, the fundraising golf tournament will be held the same time as the last golf tryout for next year’s Mini Games where all players trying out for the CNMI National Golf Team will have to walk the 18 holes.

The Black Jack Golf Tournament banquet is also where the CFoGA will present the members of CNMI National Golf Team for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 5, 2021, 8:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:03 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune