Namaste Beautiful salon is now a ‘ProaPerks partner’

Namaste Beautiful Salon and Spa is the latest company to sign on as a Northern Marianas College ProaPerks Partner, joining many other businesses and organizations. All card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive a 10% discount on all individual services.

The spa, located at the USL Building on Middle Road in Gualo Rai, can be reached by calling (670) 233-9642.”

Namaste Beautiful Salon and Spa joins the growing list of ProaPerks partners. Companies and other interested organizations who would like to become part of the ProaPerks program and take advantage of the buying power of thousands of individuals that include Northern Marianas College alumni, students, and employees, can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (PR)