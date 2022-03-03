Nanako, ‘Hollywood’ top divisions

By
|
Posted on Mar 04 2022
Nanako Celis in action in the Power Puff Girls Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track. (MICHAEL JORNAL)

Nanako Celis and Christian “Hollywood” Camacho came out victorious in the Power Puff Girls and Big Boy ATV division, respectively, of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

Aboard her trusty Yamaha YZ85 Celis finished with 47 points to win the Power Puff Girls Class after finishing second in the first heat and first in the second heat. Shaniah Alvarez came in second with 42 points, while Billie Pangelinan, who won last month, had some troubles with her bike and finished third with 40 points.

The 13-year-old Celis said the conditions at the motocross track last Sunday were dusty, but she’s glad that in her class the dust wasn’t as large compared to those generated during the race of the big bikes.

Celis, who goes to school at Hopwood Middle School, said she wants to dedicate her win foremost to her father.

“I also want to dedicate this win to my sponsor—Trench Tech Racing Team—and of course to the rest of my family. I want to thank Marianas Racing Association for another great and successful event and all the hard work they do for the riders. Lastly, I want to thank all the race fans for their tremendous support and hope to see you all out in the upcoming races,” she said.

MRA

Christian “Hollywood” Camacho in action in the Big Boy ATV Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track. (MICHAEL JORNAL)

“Hollywood” Camacho, meanwhile, made it back-to-back after dominating anew the Big Boy ATV Class with 50 points after winning both heats. Rex Susulin and Henry Camacho Sr. were tied at 42 points, but the latter took second after topping the second heat. Camacho Sr. settled for third place.

“I thought the rain we’ve been having leading to race day would make the track tacky, but as the sun came out race day, it started showing signs that it would be a dusty day. So, I focused on getting the hole shot for both heats and riding my race since I had a clear vision of the track,” said “Hollywood” Camacho.

The defending champion of the Big Boy ATV said he did a few adjustment to his ride before the February race.

“The track conditions are rough the more we ride so I did some suspension adjustments to compensate for the conditions. I want to thank my wife for her continued support, my parents and siblings for always helping me, and my daughter after the heat races, the MRA board, the flaggers, and all the race fans that come out to watch,” he said.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
