NAPA Auto ends regular season on winning note

By
|
Posted on Apr 20 2022
NAPA Auto’s Bernard Montano, seen here in a file photo, scored 18 points against Magalahi Eagles in their masters game in the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Sunday at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe. (MARK RABAGO)

NAPA Auto finished its regular season assignments with a 105-72 win over Magalahi Eagles in the masters division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Sunday at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe.

The team, along with No. 1 seed Blue Haus, will get a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The No. 3 seed is still undecided pending the conclusion of the rained-out game between Blue Haus and DECM.

NAPA Auto scoring its third win 10 games actually was in doubt early even against a Magalahi Eagles team still searching for its first win. Ryan Odicta and Walter Brillo fired 10 points between them in the opening quarter to give the upset-conscious team a 25-13 lead.

As in the past games, however, Magalahi Eagles couldn’t sustain the effort and were buried under an avalanche of points from NAPA Auto beginning in the second quarter.

With sharpshooters James Abuy and Bernard Montano finally finding their range, NAPA Auto erased their opponents’ 12-point lead and took a 52-41 spread at the half.

Both teams played level in the third with reserves making the bulk of the scoring and after 30 minutes of play, NAPA Auto had a 72-62 advantage against Magalahi Eagles.

In the payoff period, Henry De Jesus and Orly Ebuen sparked an offensive explosion by NAPA Auto that ballooned a 10-point lead to a 33-point winning margin.

Montano and Ebuen paced all scorers with 18 points apiece for NAPA Auto, while Magalahi Eagles were led by Nilo Panez and Bong Martinez with 15 points apiece.

In the second game, The Game rebounded from its sorry loss against HBR International after waylaying Royal Pacific, 118-77, in the open division. Mac Mintac and Kerwin Dayao fired 33 points and 28 points, respectively, to spearhead The Game’s seventh win in 10 outings. The loss dropped Royal Pacific to a 2-9 record.

In another open division matchup in the third game, Blue Haus notched its 10th win against three losses after eclipsing Vizion Insurance, 84-73. Brandon Talania was the high-point man for Blue Haus, while Rodel Pastrana led 6-6 Vizion Insurance with 27 points of his own.

First Game
NAPA Auto 105 – Montano 18, O. Ebuen 18, Abuy 17, De Jesus 13, S. Ebuen 10, Tabora 6, Guinto 6, Manabat 4, De Guzman 4, Bartolo 4.
Magalahi Eagles 72 – Panes 15, Martinez 15, Claveria 13, Brillo 9, Odicta 5, Banting 4, De Ramos 2, Regaton 2, Cortez 4.
Scoring by quarters: 13-25, 52-41, 72-62, 105-72.

Second Game
The Game 118 – Mintac 33, Dayao 28, Deleon Guerrero 27, Lizama 15, Shamburger 8.
Royal Pacific 77 – Basi 37, Pail 27, Fundador 17.
Scoring by quarters: 32-14, 62-32, 89-42, 118-77.

Third Game
Blue Haus 84 – Talania 22, Bernardo 16, Esdrelon 14, De Dios 12, Peredo 8, Ones 4, Castro 3.
Vizion Insurance 73 – Pastrana 27, Regidor 14, Agustin 10, Limago 8, Santos 4, Jumaquio 3,
Scoring by quarters: 20-23, 45-39, 63-58, 84-73.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
