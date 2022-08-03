Naval Academy cadets soak in culture, history in CNMI visit

By
|
Posted on Aug 04 2022

Tag: , ,
Share

John Castro-Mames, front, who is the Canoe Program Coordinator for the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture, is joined in this photo by, standing from left, Charlie Sewell, Ellie Dabney, Molly Mangan, Capt. Bob Qu, Aidan Otero, Ava Izenour, Becca Vavasseur, Col. Maria “MJ” Pallotta, Ph.D., Carson Hillier, Willy Kaitabu, and DiscoverSaipan tour guide Walt Goodridge. (Photo courtesy of Walt Goodridge)

A group from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland swung by the Canoe/Navigation Project of the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture in Susupe yesterday where they learned about the island’s ancient maritime tradition and tried their hand at making a traditional canoe.

The group of nine cadets, composed of a mixed group of sophomores and juniors who are taking part in a Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture Program at the U.S. Naval Academy, is visiting Saipan and Tinian from July 31 to Aug. 5 as part of their battlefield studies and to experience language and culture immersion. Their itinerary includes all-day tours of Saipan and Tinian, which included a pit stop yesterday at the canoe house.

One of the members of the group, Capt. Bob Qu, said the visit to the canoe house allowed them to “observe sort of the cultural aspect of the shipbuilding program.” He met the shipbuilders present to understand their work in terms of reviving the maritime traditions of the islands.

He said they also went on a trek to Forbidden Island and other parts of the island, which showed them the island’s natural beauty on the east side.

Col. Maria Pallotta, who is a reserve with the U.S. Marine Corps, found interacting with island residents to be a pleasant experience. “Everyone has been so friendly to us,” she said. She admits that she did not meet Pacific Islanders until she joined the Marine Corps and was stationed in Okinawa.

Pallota also was impressed to see how celestial navigation between the Navy and master navigators are learned differently. “Seeing them kind of learn the science of what they’ve been doing here in a 4,000-year culture is really, really great,” she said.

The experience reminded her of the other island cultures she visited throughout the Western Pacific and her other travels.

Midshipman First Class Aidan Otero said their visit has made him think that the Marianas in general “has a much bigger role in this world than I gave them credit for.” He said the Marianas has “such a rich culture that we [are]duty-bound to respect.”

Walt Goodridge, who is a part-time tour guide with DiscoverSaipan, said his clientele tend to be older people who are familiar with Saipan’s history of World War II and the Battle of Saipan, “but these guys are actually training to become officers.” He finds them very invested and excited to see where the Battle of Saipan occurred and to understand the culture and its modern life. “They’re very interested in the culture. They want to make sure that they don’t live their lives as outsiders to the region they’re assigned.”

The experience also teaches these potential officers cultural sensitivity and allows them to experience the place where they may be stationed in the future.

“They’re young. They’re energetic and ask tons of questions, and they really immerse themselves in the culture to leave with a very rounded view of life here,” he added.

ALDWIN BATUSIN, Correspondent

Related Posts

0

A daughter of the CNMI on the rise in field of medicine

Posted On Aug 04 2022
, By
0

Navy upholds its environmental commitments to Guam, CNMI

Posted On Aug 03 2022
, By
0

Ranking FAA official to visit the CNMI

Posted On Aug 03 2022
, By
0

In celebration of National Watermelon Day today, Aug. 3

Posted On Aug 03 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How do you prefer to read the Saipan Tribune?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS -August 1, 2022

Posted On Aug 01 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 18, 2022

Posted On Jul 18 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 4, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune