Navy starts returning sailors to carrier

ASAN, Guam—The U.S. Navy began the process to return groups of sailors from off-base hotels to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which is docked at Naval Base Guam.

These sailors were previously in a restriction of movement in Guam hotels as a result of COVID-19 infections on the ship, and they have since been cleared to depart quarantine and return to the ship.

Approximately 700 sailors remained aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt to maintain the ship’s essential functions, and to conduct deep cleaning and sanitization of the ship’s spaces over the past few weeks. Now, the ship is fully prepared to receive healthy sailors who have spent up to 27 days in quarantine ashore.

These sailors have had three negative COVID-19 test results, including one to determine eligibility to depart Naval Base Guam for hotel quarantine, and two additional tests to ensure they are COVID-free and healthy.

In order to maintain social distancing between the returning sailors, transportation to the ship includes travel via large buses. These vehicles will be thoroughly cleaned in accordance with recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards before, between and after each use.

All personnel involved in the transportation process will wear personal protective equipment, including all bus drivers and passengers. (PR)