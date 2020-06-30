NBG to celebrate Independence Day weekend

Share







SANTA RITA, Guam—U.S. Naval Base Guam will kick off Independence Day weekend with a fireworks display on July 3 and an Independence Day Motorcade through NBG Main Base and Apra View housing on July 4.

The Let Freedom Ring fireworks display, presented by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Guam, will begin at 8pm on Friday. The display will last approximately 10 minutes and will be set off from Clipper Landing Park.

The NBG Independence Day Motorcade will begin at 8am on Saturday. If you would like to volunteer and decorate your vehicle with an Independence Day theme and participate in the motorcade parade, email Johnpaul.Sannicolas@fe.navy.mil by 4pm on Wednesday, July 1.

The parade route begins at Breakwater Ave. (Harbor View) and will run through Granada Ave., Portolla Ave. (N. Tipalao), Magellan Ave., Valencia St., Granada Ave., Dyess Ave. (Lockwood), Gilmore Ave., Berry St., Flemming St., New St., Anderson St., Elrod Ave., Orote Point Rd., and Marine Corps Dr.

The parade will then move into Apra View housing. The parade route begins at Apra View Ave. and will run through Mt. Tenjo Ave., Anae Ln., Mt. Lamlam St., Asiga Lane, Mt. Santa Rosa St., Mt. Lamlam St., Rota St, and Mt. Alutom St.

Both events are open to those with base access.

Patrons are asked to observe the following when viewing the fireworks display and parade:

Housing residents are strongly discouraged from climbing onto housing unit rooftops. Housing rooftop areas should be accessed only for maintenance necessities and should only be done so with proper safety controls.

Parents are reminded that they are responsible for the supervision and safety of their children at all times. Note that items, including candy, will not be thrown from the parade vehicles.

Social distancing should be observed at all times. Gatherings should not exceed more than 25 people.

Face coverings are required in public spaces.

Attendees may find a safe place to park their vehicle without impeding normal traffic patterns. There is no designated site to view the fireworks.

Residents are advised to view from the safety of their home yards, driveways, or sidewalks.

For safety purposes, access to San Luis Beach and the Sumay Marina will be closed beginning at 6 pm on Thursday, July 2, and will reopen on Saturday, July 4. Exceptions will be made for those who need to access boats at the marina. (PR)