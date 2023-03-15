Neurologist to discuss brain health as part of UOG’s dementia care sessions for March

Guam’s leading authority on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, board-certified neurologist Dr. Ramel Carlos, based at the Neurology Clinic in Tamuning, will be offering two free virtual presentations on tips to keep the brain healthy. His presentation—“Evidence-Based Practical Lifestyle Tips to Gain Neurogenesis and Neuroplasticity in Our Daily Lives”—is part of the ongoing support for family caregivers of persons with dementia hosted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the University of Guam School of Health.

The public is invited to participate on Saturday, March 18, from 3pm to 5pm.

Carlos will be available after his presentations to answer questions from the group participants.

Ongoing dementia support groups 

The training program is part of the ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia being conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the UOG School of Health. The support group sessions are held on Zoom on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings year-round. The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of persons with dementia who have ties to Guam and the Micronesian region.

For more information, contact:    

Dr. Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez
Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program
Telehealth Geriatric Support Services
University of Guam
Tel: (671) 735-2883
Email: gwep.tgss@triton.uog.edu

Rhoda Orallo
Health Services of the Pacific
Tel: (671) 735-3277
Email: r.orallo@hspguam.com

