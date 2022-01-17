‘Never believed in 9th place trophies’

By
|
Posted on Jan 18 2022

Tag:
Share

Saipan Baseball League president Jay Santos gives members of the CNMI national baseball team pool a pep talk during the first day of tryouts at the Oleai track and field ampitheater in November 2021.
(MARK RABAGO)

Responding to a call to give automatic slots for players from Tinian and Rota in the CNMI National Baseball Team, Saipan Baseball League’s outspoken president Jay Santos has this to say: “My thoughts are these…I never believed in 9th place trophies. I never believed in participation trophies.”

The Triple J executive, however, acknowledged that players from Tinian and Rota have talent but still not at par with their counterparts on Saipan.

“The players from those island were really good athletes but we’ve been asked by [the Northern Marianas Sports Association] and the organizing committee for the Mini Games to put forth our best 20 players to compete and win the Games.”

The CNMI will host its first ever Pacific Mini Games this year with the CNMI National Baseball Team serving as defending champions of the quadrennial event.

“I don’t believe in providing automatic slots for those specific islands and the reason I believe this is we’re not going to do them any favors as well…The mindset will be ‘maybe I don’t need to work so hard because I’m gonna be automatic anyway.’ And that just doesn’t work for me and it doesn’t work for manager Manny (Sablan) and any of the coaches (Deron Sablan and Gary Cruz),” added Santos.

The SBL president also assured players from Tinian and Rota that SBL will be assisting them to improve their talent pool so that in the next regional competition their players will have a chance to become part of the CNMI national team.

“They put forth effort and they were talented but unfortunately they just didn’t made the cut. I don’t agree having automatic slots for those islands and I’m hopeful that after the Mini Games the Saipan Baseball League will assist those guys by proving equipment or whatever to further baseball on those islands so they can be more competitive,” he said.

It can be recalled that Tinian Amateur Sports Association president Jose Kiyoshi batted for automatic slots for Tinian and Rota baseball players after Tinian players Dustin Sablan, Peter Cepeda, Bradley Lizama, and Bing Sablan and Rota players Luis Hocog and Daniel Rangamar didn’t make the first cut.

“This is one of the disadvantages Tinian and Rota face every time we have the opportunity to try out for the national team. My thoughts are they should give two automatic slots for Tinian and Rota in the national team,” he told Saipan Tribune in a social media message in late December.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Theodore Rodgers tops 200m race

Posted On Dec 29 2021
, By
0

Toys for Tots Bike Ride draws strong support

Posted On Dec 21 2021
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: 5th COVID-related death in NMI

Posted On Dec 05 2021
, By
0

Billie reigns supreme in Power Puff class

Posted On Nov 30 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 18, 2022, 6:20 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s NE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune