New book looks at CNMI’s political and economic issues

By
|
Posted on Nov 23 2021

Tag:
Share
Photo during the launch of Dela Cruz’s new book last Saturday at the library

From left, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, Rep. Joseph A. Flores (Ind-Saipan), Jose S. Dela Cruz, Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan), and Joeten-Kiyu Public Library director Erlinda C. Naputi share a photo during the launch of Dela Cruz’s new book last Saturday at the library. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

The latest book of former CNMI Supreme Court chief justice Jose S. Dela Cruz takes a look at the CNMI’s pressing political and economic issues through the prism of the CNMI’s history, from before World War II to after the war and the CNMI’s eventual decision to join the American political family.

Dela Cruz hopes his latest book, The Fundamental Issues Affecting the Northern Mariana Islands, will provoke discussions among the CNMI’s leadership enough to stir them into action.

“I hope to stir discussions [with my book] to try to see and hopefully have our leaders look into these issues so that we can rectify this and start thinking about other possible industries that are a good fit for the Commonwealth,” he said last Saturday during his book’s launch at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.

About 10 years ago, Dela Cruz wrote the book From Colonialism to Self-Government: The Northern Marianas Experience, based on his personal knowledge and experiences of living in the CNMI pre-and post-World War II and the CNMI’s journey to negotiating self-governance with the United States. Dela Cruz said his latest book is a continuation of that book.

Dela Cruz pointed out that the CNMI, though small in population and landmass, is one of the U.S.’ more notable territories, as the CNMI “freely negotiated its membership in the American political family” through the Covenant agreement.

“We are the only entity, other than the states, that negotiated the terms of our membership in the American political family, and we did this through the terms negotiated and mutually agreed upon by the United States and the people of the Northern Marianas in the [Covenant] agreement. Other [U.S.] territories and commonwealths were acquired either by conquest, by purchase, or through annexation by the [U.S.] Congress. The other territories had no political status agreement with the United States, [and] as such all the other territories and Commonwealth are subject to the…powers of…Congress,” said Dela Cruz.

Former CNMI Supreme Court chief justice Jose S. Dela Cruz delivers remarks during his book launch and signing at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library last Saturday.

Former CNMI Supreme Court chief justice Jose S. Dela Cruz delivers remarks during his book launch and signing at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library last Saturday. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

His book also touches on some of the CNMI’s pressing political and economic issues, from the garment industry to immigration to the casino and other issues. He added that, by discussing these issues at length in his book, he hopes to motivate the CNMI leadership to make the necessary changes.

“I hope to stir discussions [with my book] to try to see and hopefully have our leaders look into these issues so that we can rectify this and start thinking about other possible industries that are a good fit for the Commonwealth,” he said. Dela Cruz also noted the severe impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the CNMI’s sole industry, tourism.

Dela Cruz also spoke of the importance of access to education in how it is key to creating an educated citizenry. “…Any educated citizenry is not only good for the community but is necessary as well. Through education, community members would become literate and acquire the knowledge they need to improve their lives,” he said. “Obtaining an education…also brings progress and makes the community productive, and providing an education has since been an essential public service by the government. It’s just as important as public health,…public safety, public works, and the social programs that the government provides. Obtaining an education gives people the ability to be independent and to stand on their own two feet…”

Guests at the book launch included Lt. Gov. Arnold. I. Palacios, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Joseph A. Flores (Ind-Saipan), Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan), and associate judge Kenneth L. Govendo.

Dela Cruz later signed copies of his book.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

Thanks and More Out the Quarantine Door

Posted On Nov 23 2021
, By
0

The Ballad of Kyle Rittenhouse*

Posted On Nov 22 2021
, By
0

CNMI, Guam, PR to benefit from $222M USDA funding

Posted On Nov 22 2021
, By
0

CNMI is awarded $672K so it could hire more cops

Posted On Nov 22 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the move to no longer require quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in fully vaccinated households?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2021

Posted On Nov 23 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 22, 2021

Posted On Nov 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 19, 2021

Posted On Nov 19 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 23, 2021, 6:26 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune