New book looks at CNMI’s political and economic issues

The latest book of former CNMI Supreme Court chief justice Jose S. Dela Cruz takes a look at the CNMI’s pressing political and economic issues through the prism of the CNMI’s history, from before World War II to after the war and the CNMI’s eventual decision to join the American political family.

Dela Cruz hopes his latest book, The Fundamental Issues Affecting the Northern Mariana Islands, will provoke discussions among the CNMI’s leadership enough to stir them into action.

“I hope to stir discussions [with my book] to try to see and hopefully have our leaders look into these issues so that we can rectify this and start thinking about other possible industries that are a good fit for the Commonwealth,” he said last Saturday during his book’s launch at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.

About 10 years ago, Dela Cruz wrote the book From Colonialism to Self-Government: The Northern Marianas Experience, based on his personal knowledge and experiences of living in the CNMI pre-and post-World War II and the CNMI’s journey to negotiating self-governance with the United States. Dela Cruz said his latest book is a continuation of that book.

Dela Cruz pointed out that the CNMI, though small in population and landmass, is one of the U.S.’ more notable territories, as the CNMI “freely negotiated its membership in the American political family” through the Covenant agreement.

“We are the only entity, other than the states, that negotiated the terms of our membership in the American political family, and we did this through the terms negotiated and mutually agreed upon by the United States and the people of the Northern Marianas in the [Covenant] agreement. Other [U.S.] territories and commonwealths were acquired either by conquest, by purchase, or through annexation by the [U.S.] Congress. The other territories had no political status agreement with the United States, [and] as such all the other territories and Commonwealth are subject to the…powers of…Congress,” said Dela Cruz.

His book also touches on some of the CNMI’s pressing political and economic issues, from the garment industry to immigration to the casino and other issues. He added that, by discussing these issues at length in his book, he hopes to motivate the CNMI leadership to make the necessary changes.

Dela Cruz also spoke of the importance of access to education in how it is key to creating an educated citizenry. “…Any educated citizenry is not only good for the community but is necessary as well. Through education, community members would become literate and acquire the knowledge they need to improve their lives,” he said. “Obtaining an education…also brings progress and makes the community productive, and providing an education has since been an essential public service by the government. It’s just as important as public health,…public safety, public works, and the social programs that the government provides. Obtaining an education gives people the ability to be independent and to stand on their own two feet…”

Guests at the book launch included Lt. Gov. Arnold. I. Palacios, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Joseph A. Flores (Ind-Saipan), Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan), and associate judge Kenneth L. Govendo.

Dela Cruz later signed copies of his book.