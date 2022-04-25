New book on latte in the Marianas launched at JKPL

Share











A new book featuring one of the most iconic images of Chamorro culture, the latte, could soon be coming to a coffee-table near you, with Saturday morning’s launch of Latte in the Marianas at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.

The new book, a compilation of 80 voices that contributed to the stories, knowledge, and histories of the latte was unveiled to the public—fittingly enough—at the Children of our Homeland Center building of the library, which is set inside a replica of an ancient latte Chamorro house.

Contributing authors Kelly Marsh from Guam, and Joseph Quinata, chief program officer from the Guam Preservation Trust, led the presentation of the book to school librarians, JKPL librarians, educators, and other members of the public.

“The book is both a vivid and beautiful oversized coffee table book as well as a compilation of over 130 pages of single and double-page entries written by highly regarded cultural practitioners, historians, archaeologists, and historic preservationists who have been part of the Marianas’ cultural renaissance and have years or decades of expertise and experiences to share,” said a statement from the Ayuda Foundation, which is one of the project’s supporters.

According to Marsh’s presentation, she said the book is “very digestible” and “user friendly,” but has “very good academic sources and over 1,000 archaeology reports.” The articles are either in 50 words, 250 words, or 500 words, which can be read in a couple of minutes or up to 15 minutes.

Quinata said that all public libraries in Guam and the CNMI, including Tinian and Rota, and all public and private school libraries will get a copy of the book. “That’s really the main reason why we’re here—to distribute the books to the library. And I like to thank the librarians for really preserving our culture…taking care of the books…and making it accessible to the public.”

Beth Demapan, technical services librarian of JKPL. said that having the book in the library is a great addition as it will impact the community “because this book is a compilation of stories, historical information, archaeological research… and it’s for the people.”

The Latte in the Marianas project was made possible by Ayuda Foundation, the Guam Preservation Trust, Humanities Guåhan, the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, the Guam Tourist Attraction Fund, Nihi Ta Fanhasso’ Cultural and Historical Consulting, Kaleidic Design, and Micronesian Heritage Consulting, LLC.