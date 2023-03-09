New DOC chief wants to revive a juvenile detention unit

By
|
Posted on Mar 10 2023
Share

Anthony Torres

One of the first priorities of acting Department of Corrections commissioner Anthony Torres is the re-establishment of a juvenile detention unit.

Speaking during his confirmation hearing before the CNMI Senate on Wednesday, Torres told legislators that one of his first priorities is to revive the department’s JDU.

All juvenile inmates are presently housed in the same facility as adult inmates and Torres said it can sometimes serve as a challenge when it comes to maintaining order at the corrections facility.

“We currently have our juveniles in the adult facility since 2015 and it impedes the orderly running of our institution. I need that unit back and I need to get our juveniles into another separate facility,” Torres stated.

The previous juvenile detention facility was located in Kagman and has been closed for over eight years now.

“We’ve been planning and hoping. I’ve reached out to the acting commissioner of the Department of Public Safety at the time and the CNMI presiding judge to hopefully give us back a JDU and support a facility or support our plan in renovating [the previous] facility for a JDU unit,” he said.

The acting DOC commissioner says he also hope the CNMI administration will support his vision for the department.

“Having that one unit back will do leaps and bounds. With the support of the CNMI administration and Legislature, we can make this happen,” he said.

Torres was nominated by the Palacios-Apatang administration for his extensive career in Corrections. Until his appointment is officially confirmed by the Senate, he is the DOC chief in an acting capacity.

Torres just returned to the islands after serving several years as a correctional officer for the U.S Department of Justice’s Federal Bureau of Prisons and has just started to dip his feet into the rules and protocols that govern the CNMI’s correctional facility and will update the community on the issues within the department and his solutions moving forward.

Torres, who was born on Saipan, began his law enforcement career in 1999 as an Adult Correctional Officer for the Department of Public Safety at Halawa Prison in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 10, 2023, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:28 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune