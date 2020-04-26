New season, new team for Sunjoon

By
|
Posted on Apr 27 2020
Share

Sunjoon Tenorio, second left, dribbles in front of a Lesley University defender during their game in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference of the NCAA last year in Boston. (Suffolk University)

After leaving a mark in the NCAA in his rookie season, the CNMI’s Sunjoon Tenorio is taking his acts to another collegiate competition after signing up with the Warner Pacific University.

Tenorio, who had an outstanding freshman year with Suffolk University in Boston, Massachusetts, is moving to Portland, Oregon to suit up for the WPU Knights in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, a 251-member institution.

“It was a very tough decision for me to leave Suffolk University. I made unforgettable memories there and met some friends that I will have for life. That being said, I made the decision based on what was better for me. I enjoyed my time at Suffolk and in Boston, but Warner Pacific felt like a better option,” Tenorio said.

At Suffolk, Tenorio became the first Ram to have earned three straight Rookie of the Week awards from the Great Northeast Athletic Conference. He was eventually named Team Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player after finishing the season with a squad-high 10 goals and playing in 15 of the Rams’ 16 matches (starter in 12 games).

“My decision came down to the opportunities, location, and scholarship that I will be receiving there,” the 19-year-old player said.

With his transfer, Tenorio is expecting to meet new obstacles, but with the things he learned from Suffolk, his teammates, and his coaches, he believes he is up to the tests.

“I am looking forward to the challenges that I will face at Warner, and I am ready to beat those challenges and continue to improve and prove myself as a student and an athlete,” the many-time CNMI National Team player said.

Warner Pacific competes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference against the University of British Columbia, Corban University, Eastern Oregon University, Evergreen State College, College of Idaho, Multnomah University, Northwest Christian University, Northwest University, Oregon Institute of Technology, Southern Oregon University, and Walla Walla University.

The Knights are mentored by former Tajikistan Soccer Federation technical director and United States Soccer Federation A license coach Troy Ready, who announced the signing of Tenorio and former Concordia University Nick Evans last weekend.

“Sunjoon is our first ever national team signee. His technical ability is first-class and he has a great feel for the game,” Ready was quoted as saying in the Knights official athletics website.

“We can’t wait to see him continue to develop as a Warner Pacific Knight,” the former Portland Timbers U23 coaching staff member added.

Tenorio is among the 11 new recruits of the Warner Pacific University and they will see action for the Knights in the Fall season. Warner Pacific finished last year’s competition with an 8-7-2 win-loss-draw overall record and 5-6-2 in the conference.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 27, 2020, 7:49 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:55 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune