New sites, new partners for Rota

Posted on Dec 04 2020
The Rota Mayor’s Office, Filipino Community of Rota, and Hotel Valentino have won over additional partners for their new adopted sites, strengthening the island’s support for the Public Private Partnership initiative of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers.

Rota Merchandizing and DK Brothers, which are owned by Pedro Dela Cruz, have signed up for the island’s beautification project involving old abandoned buildings at the main thoroughfare of Songsong. The two companies will also help spruce up and maintain the Melchor Mendiola Leadership Park, the new site adopted by Rota.

The island’s other new adopted site is the Airport Road and Hotel Valentino will team up with the Commonwealth Ports Authority in beautifying the area by planting flowers and growing foliage native to Rota.

“We would like to welcome and thank Rota Merchandizing, DK Brothers, and CPA for joining us in this destination enhancement initiative. The more help we could get in the community, the more projects we could do to help take care of the key sites on our beautiful island,” Hotel Valentino operations manager Lupe Flores said.

The Rota partner groups recently did paint work, landscaping, and water blasting at the Benita Manglona Building, an abandoned site in the heart of Songsong. Norman Tenorio of Joeten Enterprise and Diego Songao donated paints for the project, while Rota Merchandizing and DK Brothers provided manpower and equipment for the cleanup.

“Once we complete the paint job at the two buildings, we will shift our focus to the Mendiola Park, as the holiday season is here and the park is used for Rota’s Christmas tree lighting, novena, and other gatherings,” Flores said. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
