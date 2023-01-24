Newly elected SNILD chair vows to do best in leading delegation

Newly elected Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation chair Rep. John Paul Sablan (Ind-Saipan) vowed Friday to use his institutional knowledge in leading the SNILD in the next two years.

Rep. Roman Benavente (Ind-Saipan) was also elected vice chairman, while Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) was elected floor leader at the same SNILD organizational session.

Sablan said there are many works and challenges ahead of them so they must work harmoniously for the common good of the people of the Third Senatorial District—the political name of Saipan and the Northern Islands.

“We must continue to assist our municipalities, the Office of Mayor of Saipan, and the Office of the Northern islands, as well as our municipal council,” he said.

The SNILD chairman said they must continue to assist community programs within their precincts and villages to improve the livelihood of the people.

He said they must continue to support funding for the Saipan scholarship program, called Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program.

“We must also set our priorities within our precinct district projects to improve the infrastructure of the villages,” Sablan said.

He said it is with great honor that he extends his sincere gratitude to all of his colleagues for their trust and confidence in him to serve as chairman for the 23rd SNILD.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

