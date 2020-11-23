Next step: Public outreach on COVID-19 vaccinations

Posted on Nov 24 2020
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said his administration is planning to start this week its community outreach on the COVID-19 vaccine in a bid to educate the community about the subject.

Speaking at a radio news briefing last Friday, Torres said they’ve met with COVID-19 Task Force chief executive officer Warren Villagomez and governor’s authorized representative Patrick Guerrero on how they make sure that they have the means to roll out the vaccines in the CNMI. The governor said they talked about the pros and cons about making sure that the community understands why they should all be vaccinated and to address any concerns.

“We’re [going to] be working on that, in the very, very near future, meaning, hopefully, by next week, we can start educating our community,” he said.

Torres said this pandemic has affected everybody and the surest way to return to a degree of normalcy is by making sure that everyone is vaccinated. “We always hear that…our new norm will stay unless we have a vaccine to go back to our old norm,” he said.

With this opportunity, he is hoping that the community, businesses, and media partners will publicize the importance of having this vaccine across the community because it would be safer for all.

Torres said this is another avenue for the CNMI to look into the travel bubble from those in the tourism market and he hopes this will start the return of the tourism industry in the CNMI because it’s the Commonwealth’s only source of revenue.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
