NMA shares honor with partners

Posted on Dec 24 2021

Runners head out to the course during the 2021 PSS/NMA Cross Country Championships

Runners head out to the course during the 2021 PSS/NMA Cross Country Championships held at the old Saipan Country Club golf course in October.

Northern Marianas Athletics acknowledged its partners and stakeholders as key components in the continued implementation of its programs amid these challenging times.

The NMA carefully navigated its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting different events and competitions that brought athletics back on track after facing setbacks in 2020 due to the worldwide health crisis. NMA’s success in resuming athletics-related activities and providing the much-needed races for the sports community did not go unnoticed, as the Oceania Athletics Association named the group as one of the Oceania Area Finalists for the World Athletics Awards 2021. Oceania is one of six Area Associations under World Athletics, which has 214 international member federations.

“We are honored with this recognition, which we would like to share to our partners in developing the sport of athletics in the NMI. We certainly can’t do it without our partners from the community. All of us are volunteers in this program and our partners make it’s easier for us to achieve successes across our community and our regions. The phrase, ‘teamwork makes the dream work’ comes to mind with this honor from OAA,” NMA president Ray Tebuteb said.

The NMA joined the Cook Islands and Australia on the shortlist of finalists with the latter eventually getting OAA’s nod and the nomination for the World Athletics Awards 2021, which was held virtually last Dec. 1. The Costa Rican Athletics Federation ended up winning World Athletics Member Federation of the Year Competition, beating Australia, Kenya, Czech Republic, Ecuador, and Japan.

“We take this opportunity to once again congratulate you on your being an Oceania finalist and we encourage you to keep up your incredible work in your federation. We look forward to 2022 and to working with you in continuing to create excellence in athletics in your federation and most of all we look forward to assisting your federation in providing a fabulous Pacific Mini Games. With so much planned for 2022, the NMI will certainly be in the running again for a top spot in the Oceania Area,” OAA Executive Director Yvonne Mullins said in a letter to Tebuteb.

Other than its stakeholders in the private and public sectors, NMA partnered with DTE Endurance and Race Roster in hosting actual and virtual races; with the Public School System and McDonald’s Saipan for the return of the All Schools Athletics Championships; with Northern Marianas Sports Association and also PSS for the All Schools Cross Country Championships; Run Saipan for a series of 5K races; CHCC Community Guidance Center for the Marianas Relay; and with both public and private agencies for its other events, such as the Annual Turkey Trot Run.

To wrap up the season, the NMA did the actual Christmas Island Relay race last Saturday, drawing runners from all ages and affiliations.

“On behalf of NMA, thank you all to our partners, sponsors, volunteers, and our media friends for giving us the opportunity to continue delivering our activities despite the current circumstances. Thank you all for your continued support and we are looking forward to writing the next chapter of our sport in the years to come. NMA wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year,” NMA general secretary Robin Sapong said. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

