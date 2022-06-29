NMC hosts free FAFSA application workshops

Share











It’s not too late to apply for federal financial aid. Students who are looking for assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Financial Aid are encouraged to attend the upcoming workshops hosted by Northern Marianas College.

The workshops will provide personal assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, form before the Aug. 1, 2022 application deadline for the fall 2022 semester. The workshops are open to both new and ongoing students, as well as interested members in the community.

The free FAFSA workshops will be held at NMC’s Olympio T. Borja Memorial Library on the following dates:

• Wednesday, July 6, from 2pm to 4pm

• Wednesday, July 13, from 9am to 11pm

• Wednesday, July 20, from 1pm to 3pm

• Tuesday, July 26, from 9am to 11am and 4pm to 6pm

• Thursday July 28, from 10am to 12pm and 4pm to 6pm

Workshop participants can also have their scholarship documents and other paperwork photocopied free of charge. Participants will also qualify to have their NMC application fee and placement test fees waived.

Participants are encouraged to bring documents such as valid identification (passport or birth certificate), copies of their high school diploma, copies of official transcripts, and tax return information for the years 2020 and 2021.

For more information contact the Financial Aid Office at fao@marianas.edu or at 237-6791/2/3/4. (NMC)