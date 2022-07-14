NMC info session today, July 15

The public is invited to attend Northern Marianas College’s free information session today, July 15, 2022, at NMC’s Olympio T. Borja Library in Building O. The info session will be held from 5:30pm to 6:30pm.

The session will cover topics that include financial aid options and admissions. Currently, up to $6,895 is available in federal financial aid to qualified students.

Participants of the info session will also qualify to have their application and placement test fees waived for NMC’s upcoming fall 2022 semester, a saving of about $75.

NMC’s fall 2022 semester will begin on Aug. 15, 2022. A list of the classes that are offered can be found at www.marianas.edu. For additional information or inquiries, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at 237-6769/70/71/72 or email oar@marianas.edu. (NMC)

