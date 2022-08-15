NMC signs an exchange program with Japanese educational group
Tag: NMC
Northern Marianas College recently partnered with Kake Educational Institution from Okayama, Japan to establish an exchange program for students and teachers between the two schools.
Kake Educational Institution has three universities, one senior high school, one junior high school, two vocational schools, and one kindergarten. Kake has exchange programs with many higher education institutions around the world, such as the University of Hawaii, the University of Oxford, and the University of Cambridge.
More information about Kake Educational Institution can be found at https://www.kake.ac.jp/kokusai/engl/KakeEduInst_top.html. (NMC)