NMC’s PTK receives REACH Rewards for fourth year

By
|
Posted on Mar 14 2023

Tag: ,
Share

The members of the Beta Lambda Psi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Northern Marianas College. (NMC)

The Beta Lambda Psi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Northern Marianas College has been named a recipient of the REACH Rewards program for the fourth year in a row. The recognition is part of PTK’s REACH Rewards program, which celebrates and rewards Phi Theta Kappa chapters excelling in membership development by achieving exceptionally high rates of membership acceptance in the 2022 calendar year.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our hard work and dedication to increasing awareness about Phi Theta Kappa and its benefits,” chapter adviser Kaelani Demapan said. “Membership in PTK provides our students with the opportunity to enhance their college experience and develop leadership skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.”

“A huge shoutout to our advisers—Malyssa Castro, William Hunter, and Alexis Cabrera-Manglona—and current PTK officers—president Anushi Joshi, vice president Vincent Fajardo, treasurer Maxine Rabago, membership secretary Ainah Chargualaf, and recording and public relations secretary MaryJo Camacho—for encouraging their peers to join PTK,” Demapan added.

The chapter earned eight graduation stoles as part of the REACH Rewards program, which aims to increase membership acceptance rates and provides access to PTK benefits to as many students as possible.

“We congratulate the Beta Lambda Psi chapter on this outstanding achievement,” said Lynn Tincher-Ladner, Ph.D., president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “Their dedication and commitment to membership recruitment campaigns are commendable, and we hope other chapters will follow their example.”

Established by Missouri two-year college presidents in 1918, the PTK Honor Society serves to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership, and service programming.

For more information, contact ptk@marianas.edu(NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

NMC students present at conservation conference in Guam

Posted On Mar 14 2023
, By
NMC
0

NMC business students compete in energy competition

Posted On Mar 08 2023
, By
0

NMC’s Walsh featured in literary magazine

Posted On Mar 02 2023
, By

Register now for NMC’s upcoming Golf Open

Posted On Feb 15 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, how optimistic are you about the prospects of the CNMI economy this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 14, 2023, 6:25 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:25 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune