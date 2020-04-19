NMI awarded over $4M for COVID-19 response

Share







The CNMI is set to receive $4,042,585 in technical assistance, which was allocated from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for all COVID-19 preparedness, prevention, and response efforts.

The CNMI was informed last week that additional Technical Assistance Program funding pursuant to the CARES Act would be made available to states, territories, and Freely Associated States through the United States Office of Insular Affairs.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres wrote a letter requesting for the additional assistance for ongoing first responder efforts to assistant secretary of Insular and International Affairs Douglas W. Domenech. The governor received a response within just a few hours of his request.

In his response to Torres, Domenech wrote, “I am pleased to inform you that the Office of Insular Affairs is awarding the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands the requested $4,042,585 from the CARES Act to prepare, prevent, and respond to COVID-19. …My thoughts and prayers are with you and the people of the CNMI during this difficult time.”

The Office of the Governor later released a statement that Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios are thankful to Domenech and the Office of Insular Affairs for all their assistance during these difficult times.

“Our main priority since the beginning of this pandemic has been to stop the spread of this virus on our islands. With the help of our federal partners, we have been able to establish multiple quarantine sites and set up a field hospital to assist with prevention and response efforts to COVID- 19. This additional funding will allow us to further our efforts to contain this virus and keep our people safe. Lt. Gov. Palacios and I would like to thank…Domenech, OIA, and all of our federal partners for their continued support in our community’s fight against COVID- 19,” said Torres. (PR)