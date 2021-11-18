NMI Badminton Team tryouts set

By
|
Posted on Nov 19 2021
Share
Northern Marianas Badminton Association will hold tryouts for the NMI Badminton National Team

With badminton included in the sports program for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022, the Northern Marianas Badminton Association will hold tryouts for the NMI Badminton National Team, starting on Nov. 29 at the TSL Sports Complex. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Northern Marianas Badminton Association will hold tryouts for the NMI National Badminton Team that will compete in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

The series of tryouts will kick off on Nov. 29 at the TSL Sports Complex for Saipan players, starting at 6pm. As per the eligibility rules set by the Pacific Games Council, which sanctions both the Mini Games and Pacific Games, only athletes that are U.S. passport holders and have resided in the NMI for at least five years (whether consecutive or cumulative) are qualified to join the tryouts and have a chance to make it to the national team.

“We are inviting badminton players who meet the eligibility requirements to come forward and showcase their skills for an opportunity and honor to represent the NMI and play in front of the home crowd,” NMBA president Merlie Tolentino said.

Next year’s Pacific Mini Games will take place on Saipan from June 17 to 25 with badminton among the nine sports in the program. The NMBA is allowed to have a maximum of six players each in the men’s and women’s divisions. Athletics, baseball, beach volleyball, golf, triathlon, tennis, weightlifting, and va’a are the other sports in the Mini Games program.

Rota, Tinian, and off-island athletes are welcome

To provide Rota, Tinian, and off-island players opportunities to play for the NMI in the 2022 competition, the NMBA has designed a process that will allow them to compete for slots on the national team.

Players must submit a letter of intent to join the tryouts on or before Dec. 4, 2021 and once the NMBA national team committee has compiled the list, it will schedule the trial dates for Rota and Tinian. For off-island players (U.S.-based or anywhere else), aside from meeting the residency rules, they must also provide proof of their active involvement in badminton, such as results of latest tournaments, affiliation with clubs/teams, and regular playing schedule, to be considered for the selection.

More information about the tryout process will be released once inquiries from Rota, Tinian, and off-island players are received. Send the letter of interest to janellepangilinan8@gmail.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

At this point, have you already decided on who you will vote for governor in 2022?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 19, 2021

Posted On Nov 19 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2021

Posted On Nov 18 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 16, 2021

Posted On Nov 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 19, 2021, 6:10 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:21 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune