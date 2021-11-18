NMI Badminton Team tryouts set

Share











The Northern Marianas Badminton Association will hold tryouts for the NMI National Badminton Team that will compete in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

The series of tryouts will kick off on Nov. 29 at the TSL Sports Complex for Saipan players, starting at 6pm. As per the eligibility rules set by the Pacific Games Council, which sanctions both the Mini Games and Pacific Games, only athletes that are U.S. passport holders and have resided in the NMI for at least five years (whether consecutive or cumulative) are qualified to join the tryouts and have a chance to make it to the national team.

“We are inviting badminton players who meet the eligibility requirements to come forward and showcase their skills for an opportunity and honor to represent the NMI and play in front of the home crowd,” NMBA president Merlie Tolentino said.

Next year’s Pacific Mini Games will take place on Saipan from June 17 to 25 with badminton among the nine sports in the program. The NMBA is allowed to have a maximum of six players each in the men’s and women’s divisions. Athletics, baseball, beach volleyball, golf, triathlon, tennis, weightlifting, and va’a are the other sports in the Mini Games program.

Rota, Tinian, and off-island athletes are welcome

To provide Rota, Tinian, and off-island players opportunities to play for the NMI in the 2022 competition, the NMBA has designed a process that will allow them to compete for slots on the national team.

Players must submit a letter of intent to join the tryouts on or before Dec. 4, 2021 and once the NMBA national team committee has compiled the list, it will schedule the trial dates for Rota and Tinian. For off-island players (U.S.-based or anywhere else), aside from meeting the residency rules, they must also provide proof of their active involvement in badminton, such as results of latest tournaments, affiliation with clubs/teams, and regular playing schedule, to be considered for the selection.

More information about the tryout process will be released once inquiries from Rota, Tinian, and off-island players are received. Send the letter of interest to janellepangilinan8@gmail.com. (PR)