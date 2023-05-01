NMI first responders undergo disability-sensitive trainings

Share











The University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at Northern Marianas College, in partnership with the CNMI Council on Developmental Disabilities and Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc., recently held the First Responder Training Series on April 26, 2023.

The training provided disability-sensitive training to CNMI first responders, with the goal of creating a more inclusive and accessible CNMI by equipping first responders with tools to support and guide individuals with disabilities.

The training covered various topics, including disability rights, communication tips, and assistive technology resources, and saw participation from the Department of Public Safety, Department of Corrections, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

This activity also featured retired U.S. Coast Guard captain Daryl Schaffer of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, who presented on “Disabilities in Disaster Situations: How a Rescuer handles what they encounter.”

The presentation targeted emergency medical service educators and policy-makers, individuals and advocacy groups for those with disabilities, and emergency professionals. Schaffer’s presentation focused on addressing the impact in mass rescue operations during large-scale disasters on individuals with disabilities, and provided steps for re-leveling of expectations, addressed the misunderstanding in application of triage and crisis medical protocols, and how to recognize and mitigate the light switch fallacy.

“The First Responder Training Series is an essential initiative to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone in the CNMI community, and the University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at Northern Marianas College is proud to have taken part in it,” said NMC UCEDD Director Eileen Babauta said.

The First Responder Training Series is one of many initiatives undertaken by the University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at Northern Marianas College to create a more inclusive and accessible CNMI. The event was well-received and drew appreciation from participants.

“As a first responder, it’s crucial to have a deep understanding of the needs and rights of individuals with disabilities,” said CNMI HSEM Community Emergency Response Team coordinator Steven Aguon. “This training provided by NMC-UCEDD is invaluable in equipping us with the knowledge and skills to better serve and protect our community, including the most vulnerable populations. I am grateful for this opportunity to learn and grow as a professional.”

For more information on the University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at Northern Marianas College, visit https://www.marianas.edu/. (NMC)