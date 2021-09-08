NMI Red Cross volunteer deploys to help Calif. fire victims

Share











As Northern California battles wildfires and assists affected residents, a call to get volunteers out on assignment to help with relief efforts was made. Richard Defan, a local volunteer from the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter responded to the call.

With a 24-hour window to prepare and get on a plane to California, Defan was ready and willing to lend a hand. He deployed for four weeks and will be working in the Northern California and Reno, Nevada areas.

Defan has been an active volunteer since 2017 and has worked on numerous operations, including Super Typhoon Yutu.

For information about how to support and volunteer for the Red Cross, call 234-3459. (PR)